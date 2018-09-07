Grace Mugabe attends mother’s memorial service

By Tendayi Madhomu

A visibly frail former first lady Grace Mugabe yesterday attended her mother’s memorial service held at a parlour in the capital although her husband was absent.

Former president Robert Mugabe was not in attendance, amid reports that he is not feeling well.

Bona Chikore accompanied her mother to the service, which commenced at 2pm. Security was unexpectedly relaxed at the venue, where only close friends and relatives had been invited through an advert screened by the national broadcaster.

Mourners gathered to bid farewell to the late Mbuya Idah Marufu who died at a private clinic in Harare last week.

A family representative, Mbuya Hwami expressed how she was touched by the way the former first family took care of Mbuya Marufu during the past years at their Borrowdale residence popularly known as Blue Roof.

“I would like to thank the former president, who is not here with us, for the love he showed to his mother-in-law. He never got tired of the duty that was upon the family of taking care of this old woman,” she said.

Another relative, Mbuya Ranga’s younger brother said his late sisters-in-law were not cognizant of having such a blessed woman in their family.

“I say to the Marufus you were blessed with a special woman, although you could not see it,” said Ephraim Ranga.

Mbuya Marufu’s late husband, Johnston Taruvinga Marufu left Zimbabwe for South Africa and would only come back for several months.

The late widow was thus left with the task of raising her family single-handedly, while her brothers-in-law abused her. After yesterday’s service, Mbuya Marufu’s body was taken to Blue Roof to lie in state for the night. She will be buried at the family homestead in Chivhu on Saturday. Daily News