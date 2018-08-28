Vendors cry foul over high charges

By Prince Mukuna

Vendors in Harare yesterday complained over high fees they are charged by council for operating at the designated points, saying this had forced many to resort to the streets.

In a bid to rid the central business district (CBD) of illegal vendors that are still causing mayhem, council established some areas for them to legally trade their wares for a fee.

A snap survey by The Herald yesterday showed that vendors were still trading in the heart of the city in their numbers.

They leave the city dirty when they knock off, making it difficult for Harare to regain its Sunshine City status.

Speaking with The Herald, Mrs Sharon Chikosho, who sells second-hand clothes on pavements, said it was time council attended to the vendors’ problems.

“The City of Harare is collecting revenue from the vendors, but has not done much to justify the high charges hence we end up in the streets where we do not pay rent,” she said.

“They have not built new structures. They have not provided enough space for us to operate and where they have, the charges are too exorbitant.”

Vendors who were evicted from the charge office area have turned to Robson Manyika Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way where they are causing havoc and blocking roads causing traffic jam.

Harare City Council corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme said they were in process of engaging the vendors to ensure they leave the undesignated spots.

“They have not refused to evacuate to designated areas,” he said. “We are engaging them and soon the change will be visible. It is mainly about engagement and persuasion.

“We are talking to various stakeholders to open up spaces for the informal sector.”

-The Herald