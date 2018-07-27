Jah Prayzah set to rock Padziva

By Vasco Chaya and Tinashe Nekati

Red-hot musician Jah Prayzah will descend on Padziva in Dzivaresekwa, Harare tomorrow to celebrate his 31st birthday courtesy of One Big Party. Born in Uzumba, the Third Generation front man whose real name is Mukudzei Mukombe will perform for the first time at the Harare joint.

The venue’s proprietor Benjamin Nyandoro said all is set for Watora Mari hit maker’s maiden concert at Padziva.

“We are happy and ready to host Jah Prayzah on Saturday. We have got the spacious place with seats all over. The open-air environment here you see can easily tell you that this joint can accommodates all. Even motorists are welcome as we have a secure and spacious parking lot,” Nyandoro said.

“The residents of Dzivaresekwa and patrons will surely have something to cheer about as they finally get an opportunity to see the famed artiste, who has just released a fresh single titled Ronika live on stage right in their backyard.”

The Kutonga Kwaro singer will share the stage with prominent DJs Butterfly and Merciless among others.

Zim Peace Festival today

ALL roads will lead to Glamis Arena today where the country will host Zim Peace Festival concert ahead of July 30 harmonised elections.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority-organised concert is featuring Mathias Mhere, Flame B, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Tatenda Mahachi, Zim Praise, Vabati VaJehovha, Patience Masiyambiri, Nyasha Mutonhori, Masimba Edenga (Vabvuwi), ZCC Mbungo Stars, Mechanic Manyeruke, Sabastian Magacha, Minister Mahendere, Charles and Olivia Charamba and Mkhululi Bhebhe.

The concert will start at 1pm upto 7pm.

Macheso back in Kwekwe

SUNGURA ace Alick Macheso is back in Kwekwe by public demand and he will perform at Gulez Gardens tonight.

He will be supported by rising sungura artiste Faheem Somanje.

On Saturday, he will perform at Club 007 Hide Out in Glendale again with Somanje.

On Sunday, the Tafadzwa singer will be at Extra Mile Leisure in Harare.

Lake July roars to life

The annual event will kick off tonight at Lake Chivero in Harare with musicians Jah Signal, Killer T, Ex Q, Alexio Kawara, Seh Claz, Mbeu, Audinance Kuimba, The Travellers, Terry Afrika, Boom Berto, Ba Shupi, Victor Stot and Diamond Boys among others.

The event will end on Sunday.

Bira at Red Cafe

The above joint located right in the downtown of Harare will host a bira featuring Chiremba Hwesa Masango, Tongai Trubona aka Chirandu, Ammi Jamanda, Mama Richie, Dzanambira and Brian Nyahuma among others on Sunday.

Tonight, the joint will host Pauline Gundidza and Victor Kunonga.

Tiringindi Beer Garden hosts Baba Harare

The above joint is hosting former Jah Prayzah backing vocalist and guitarist Baba Harare tomorrow and he will be supported by Yobe Yobe and Varaidzo Crew as well as Dj Vasco.

Samukoko dates La Rouge

Musician Samukoko and his The Band Caritate will perform at the above joint in Harare’s Westgate suburb tonight.

Joy Centre PaFio hosts Kapfupi, Chipfumo

The Highfield, Harare situated joint is hosting Progress Chipfumo tonight before hosting musician Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima on Saturday.

On Sunday, the joint will host Baba Harare.

Sulu returns to Mhangura

Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu will showcase in Mhangura at 7 Million Club tonight.

He will be supported by sungura veteran Josphat Somanje and his Somanje Stars.

On Saturday, Sulu as Chimbetu is popularly known in entertainment circles will be at Off Road Night Club in Chirundu.

Sasha set to rock Kadada Night Club

Sasha and her Talking Guitars will perform at the above joint in Dzivaresekwa in Harare on Saturday.

Tonight, the songstress will be rocking Ganya Night Club in Gazaland, Highfield in Harare.

Private Lounge hosts Pole Dance contest

The above Harare joint is hosting a pole dance contest on Sunday. Themed “Who Rules the Pole”, the strip tease event will feature Sexy Fusion, Creamy Lolipops, Sasha and The Debutants, Hot and Bling, Five Stars, Destruction Queens, Exotic, Sexy Bellaz, Nice Angels and Freaky Barbie Dolls among others.

BV Labien Musica invades EastPoint

Rhumba group BV Labien Musica will showcase at the above Harare joint, East Point formerly known as Jazz 105 on Saturday. DailyNews