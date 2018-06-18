Brothers ‘murder’ father, pack of dogs feasts on corpse

By Andile Tshuma

Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly killing their father in Nkayi following an undisclosed dispute, only for the body to be discovered as dogs were feasting on it. Luthi villagers have been left shaken following the killing of a man in his early 60s, who was described by a villager as noble.

Ndumiso (29) and Mhlonipheni Sibanda (25) allegedly killed their father Josiah Sibanda in cold blood on Wednesday night.

Neighbours said the deceased had an altercation with the two siblings days before the horrific incident.

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that two brothers are held by police on a suspected murder case. They are currently in custody and are assisting police with investigations,” she said.

According to police, Sibanda left home on Wednesday afternoon with his a portable radio while riding a bicycle. He never returned home.

His sons are said to have slept without notifying anyone that he was missing.

On the following morning one of the suspects is alleged to have gone to their father’s friend, whose name could not be established, to check if he had an idea about their father’s whereabouts.

The father’s friend is alleged to have said he did not know and the two siblings continued with their usual business.

Later in the afternoon, one of the suspects is alleged to have heard dogs barking and then went to investigate.

He is alleged to have alerted neighbours that he had discovered his father’s blood-stained clothes, just outside their homestead.

A source who spoke to The Chronicle news crew said a few hours later, villagers who had gathered also heard dogs barking about 30 metres from the homestead. Upon investigation, they found the deceased’s body being devoured by dogs.

“Dogs had ripped off his chest and were feasting on the body. It was a terrible scene. We called police and told them that we had found the body of the man whom we had reported missing,” said the source.

Ndumiso and Mhlonipheni were taken for questioning and they are set to appear in court soon.

A neighbour, Mr Silas Ngulube said a trail of blood from where the clothes were found to where the body lay,was discovered.

Mr Ngulube said Luthi village had been left shaken after the blood chilling incident.

“He was a noble man who never quarrelled with people. It is such a disgrace that he died such a painful death and had his body devoured by dogs as though he were a vagabond. It is very sad for us as a community,” he said. – The Chronicle