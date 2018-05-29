I’m satisfied with what I have — Chitembwe

By Tadious Manyepo

After repeatedly rotating his match day squad in the early games of this Premiership season, CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe says he has found his right men.

Makepekepe had hit a rough patch after failing to win in four consecutive outings where they picked just two points to slide into the middle of the table.

The dip in form by the 2016 champions was largely blamed on the coach’s frequent rotation of the team.

But his men have responded in style.

They started their recovery with an emphatic 3-0 win over troubled ZPC Kariba, who are under pressure to fire coach Godfrey Tamirepi.

The Green Machine then followed this with a Yadah 2-1 victory at the same venue on Sunday.

The Harare giants are sixth on the log after having accumulated 23 points in 14 matches.

They are 15 points adrift of pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Chitembwe has been partnering captain Stephen Makatuka and Dennis Dauda at the heart of defence with Valentine Musarurwa on the left wing position while Praise Tonha, Carlton Mudzabwa and Kudzi Nyamupfukudza have all had their share of roles on the right side of defence.

But he brought in Godwin Goriyati and Justice Jangano in central defence in the past two matches while Mudzabwa and Musarurwa flourished in the wing-back positions.

Milton Ncube, who has largely been used as cover at left-back since arriving at Makepekepe during pre-season, was recently converted into a striker and has since repaid his coaches’ faith by scoring on Sunday.

Peter ‘’Rio’’ Moyo, who had apparently failed to make the grade during a trial stint before an impressive role in a friendly where the coach was going to make the final assessment, has been starring in midfield.

And Chitembwe seems satisfied with the team he has now built although he reckons a lot of work still needs to be done.

“There are a lot of good things about this team. It took us some time to build a team that I wanted to have but I am satisfied with what I have now,” said Chitembwe.

“But, still, there is a lot of work that needs to be done.

“Usually, when you lose five, six players you don’t expect the team to start gelling just like that. You have new players, you know, it takes some bit of time.

“But I think these boys have generally managed to grasp the concepts very well and the way they have responded to training methods is exactly what we demand from them.

“I think, it’s only now where I feel their effort and desire are matching our expectations.

“If you have observed that we have been making errors in defending set pieces. I am now very happy that the team has improved a lot on that area.

“It’s very pleasing to see things that you practice at training coming out perfectly well in game situations. It is very nice, it gives you courage to want to continue,”

He believes Ncube will continue to impress in his new role as a striker.

He believes Ncube will continue to impress in his new role as a striker.

The former How Mine fullback once played the role in the formative years of his career but has always played either at the back or as a midfielder in his professional run. "For Milton (Ncube) to be on the scoresheet, having just converted him into a more centre forward position.