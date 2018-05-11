Next five games will be crucial, says Mapeza

By Mukudzei Chingwere

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza says the next five league fixtures have the potential to define his men’s destiny as they battle to retain the Castle Lager Premiership crown.

The miners’ pedigree of retaining their title is under serious scrutiny as they face unforgiving opponents in their next seven league assignments.

Tomorrow they host a rejuvenated Triangle before taking on giants Dynamos in Week 12.

They then take on Chicken Inn in Week 14.

Then there will be matches against cross-town rivals Shabanie Mine, early pacesetters Ngezi Platinum and Highlanders.

Addressing the media in Zvishavane yesterday, the former Warriors gaffer said every team wants to win the league championship and competition has been stiff.

“It is going to be a massive game for us, Triangle have been doing very well, and in the first 10 games we have played so far we have done very well, so we will have to see what happens in the next five games. The next five games are going to be very important for us as a club, that is the time we are going to play against Dynamos, Highlanders and I think Ngezi. That is why I am saying the next games will be very critical for us.

“Everyone now wants to win the league, it is not about us, Ngezi or Triangle, everyone wants to win the title, even when you talk to the Mutare City coach he will tell you that he wants to win the title. Our target of winning the title remains and the most important thing for us is to be consistent, every game we play we should have a positive mind that we want to win our games.

“I am not worried about anything going into this game. We do not have any injury worries, any suspensions and we just have to go into the match with a positive mind of getting maximum points,” said Mapeza.

FC Platinum come into the fixture stimulated by the fact that they have never lost to Triangle in a league match at Mandava, with four wins and a draw since the elevation of Triangle into the elite division.

Triangle have been walking with spring in their step after winning six of their previous seven league matches this season and are likely to be backed by a big crowd in this match.

The two clubs have a big rivalry. The Herald