Man ‘kills, burns’ married lover

By Leonard Ncube

A man from Nkayi allegedly fatally axed his married girlfriend before setting the body on fire in a bedroom hut over a yet to be established issue.Police sources said Coster Masina, age not yet known, allegedly axed Ms Sophie Mpande several times in the head, shoulder and back causing her instant death early on Saturday.

Villagers told investigators that Masina and Ms Mpande were known lovebirds in Chief Sivalo area. Ms Mpande’s husband reportedly works at Arda Balu Farm in Umguza.

Masina was reportedly staying at Mpande’s homestead near the Nkayi Rural District Council clinic and she had introduced him as a domestic worker to her husband.

“The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday. Mpande’s 16-year-old daughter Simoesihle Mguni heard her mother screaming and rushed to check but the suspect threatened to kill her. The girl rushed to seek help from neighbours who arrived a few minutes later and found the hut on fire and Masina had disappeared,” said a source.

The source said villagers followed Masina’s footprints which led them to his homestead in a neighbouring village. However, he was not at home. Masina allegedly informed his uncle and mother that he had killed someone.

The family later discovered a suicide note that he had left behind.

“Masina had since separated with his wife because of his extra marital affair with Mpande. When he got home he demanded food from his mother whereupon he told her and his uncle that he had killed someone. The uncle tried to apprehend him but he threatened him with death. He left them a note stating that he was going to kill himself. As we speak his whereabouts are not known,” said the source.

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North province Inspector Siphiwe Makonese could not confirm the matter. The Chronicle