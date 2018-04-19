PoliticsFeaturedNews

Musekiwa meets Chamisa – PICTURES

HARARE – This was the moment old friends and former student leader firebrands Job Sikhala, Tafadzwa Musekiwa and opposition MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa met in the same room for the first time in over 15 years. The meeting on Thursday was at Chamisa’s offices in Harare.

Musekiwa, a former Zengeza MP and Zimbabwe’s youngest MP at 24, returned to Zimbabwe from the United Kingdom for the first time last Saturday following a 15 year stint in exile.

He was met at the airport by a large entourage of party supporters led by Sikhala. 

Musekiwa also met Patson Dzamara, the brother of journalist turned activist Itai Dzamara who was abducted by suspected state security agents over 3 years ago.

Asked if he will be joining full time politics in Zimbabwe, Musekiwa last month told Nehanda Radio; “It depends what level of political activity you mean.

“I believe everyone is a political animal, what differs is the level of involvement and engagement. I for one, am not thinking of engaging at the same level as I was before. 

“At this moment in time, I need to return to Zimbabwe and see what’s going on on the ground before making any specific commitments about that. However, all I can tell you is that, I am quite excited to return to the motherland. I am excited about and will await for what the future holds.” Nehanda Radio

