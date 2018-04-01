Berita Khumalo: Unlucky in love?

By Bruce Ndlovu

South Africa-based Bulawayo songbird Berita Khumalo has revealed that she was forced to leave social media last year after being hit by a wave of depression that followed some heartbreak.

Berita last year surprised fans when she announced that she would be taking a hiatus from social media for unknown reasons. The announcement was a bolt out of the blue for fans, as the songbird enjoyed a particularly stellar year on the music front.

The songbird’s latest album, titled Berita, was a largely successful follow up to her Songs of Empowerment, an album that saw her attempt to bridge the gap between the old and the new when she featured legends like Oliver Mtukudzi and Hugh Masekela.

However, despite a fruitful year in the studio, it seems like Berita was unlucky in love.