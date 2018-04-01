Berita Khumalo: Unlucky in love?

By Bruce Ndlovu
South Africa-based Bulawayo songbird Berita Khumalo has revealed that she was forced to leave social media last year after being hit by a wave of depression that followed some heartbreak.
Berita last year surprised fans when she announced that she would be taking a hiatus from social media for unknown reasons. The announcement was a bolt out of the blue for fans, as the songbird enjoyed a particularly stellar year on the music front.
The songbird’s latest album, titled Berita, was a largely successful follow up to her Songs of Empowerment, an album that saw her attempt to bridge the gap between the old and the new when she featured legends like Oliver Mtukudzi and Hugh Masekela.
However, despite a fruitful year in the studio, it seems like Berita was unlucky in love.
“I remember end of last year I had to report here on twitter that I was taking a hiatus because I was going through a lot! My heart and soul were broken. It was a really trying time and it broke my heart to have to pull away from you all. But it was needed,” she revealed recently.
The Nguwe Wedwa hit-maker revealed that although she had been through a tough time, that period had been instrumental in helping her find her true self.
“I’ve learnt that everything in life happens for you, not to you. And when it comes down to it, it’s not about who did what, or what happened.
Sometimes events happen to really reveal to you, what you need to learn about yourself, your surroundings and what action you need to take,” she said.
She added that her rebirth was not complete yet, as she was still in the process of rediscovering and refining herself.
I’m on a journey, learning about myself aligning my mind, my body and my soul. Live, speak and radiate your truth at all times. I want to serve you better. I want to make the best music I have ever made. I’m in a process of restoration and re-aligning,” she said. Sunday News