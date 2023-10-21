Actress Lupita Nyong’o breaks up with Hugh Masekela’s ‘deceitful’ son

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has announced that she has broken up with Selema Masekela – the son of the late South African jazz legend Hugh Masekela – with the relationship coming to an end because of what she termed his “deception”.

In an Instagram post announcing her heartbreak, the actress did not specify what had happened between the couple who went public with their relationship in 2022.

Since that time, Nyong’o has actively shared their love on social media but following the post, the actress has scrubbed her Instagram account of him.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the Wakanda Forever actress said she wanted to publicly end her relationship with a man that she said she could no longer trust.

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…,” she wrote.

The actress she had decided to disclose her heartbreak because she wanted to face her pain head on.

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, “Whatever, my life is better this way.”

“But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass,” she said.

She continued: “The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true…

“I share this to keep it 100, and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it,” she ended.