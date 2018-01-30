BusinessNews

Contractor takes over Egodini site

167 16

By Nqobile Tshili

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has handed over the Egodini site to project developers after reaching a deal with property owners whose premises will be demolished to pave way for the construction of a mall.

Kombis at Basch Street Bus Terminus popularly known as Egodini
Council handed over the site to Tearracota Trading Private Limited (TTPL) which won the tender to build the $60 million Egodini Mall last Thursday.In compliance with council’s resolutions, TTPL is expected to move on site within 30 days of handing over the project.

Responding to questions sent by Chronicle, BCC senior public relations officer Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said council handed the site as per its December resolution.

“Council has handed over the site to Tearracota as at 25 January 2018 as per the council resolution to do so before end of January 2018,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She said council agreed on swap deals with two property owners at Egodini.

“There were only two properties which were not council’s properties and Council has agreed terms with them. As such two properties have agreed on a stand swap deal,” she said.

“The swap saved council a lot of money as payments in cash would have meant that council should secure mortgage finance which is very expensive. The swap acted as the much needed deposit of the purchase price.”Mrs Mpofu could not disclose the amount of money that council had saved through the swap deals.

Earlier this month, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube revealed that council had set aside $300 000 as compensation for property owners whose properties will be affected by the development of Egodini.

The Egodini project will affect about 1 100 informal traders and 2 000 public transport operators who operate in the area.

With limited alternative economic opportunities, Tearracota said it was important that the implementation of the project prevents prolonged disruptions to commercial activities.

Council has proposed the temporary relocation of informal traders and public transport operators to other sites when work starts. The Chronicle

  • always takeover…

  • Thats progress

  • WHO IS THE CONTRACTOR?

  • And Ndebeles say there is no development in Matebeleland

    • What else has been done??

    • Nkulumane Mall and bus rank,Entumbane Mall and bus rank,Bulawayo Centre,NUST,Emganwini,Cowdary Park…..etc were all built after independence

    • @Nancy y include tribe each time, as Zimbabweans aren’t we able of living without referring to tribe? #letsstop #tribalrefference

    • nancy you sound very intelligent with up to date information and sophisticated marketing skills….you have a good command in english….i am very sure if you were to venture into some other business you would make it big

    • Whats wrong with what i am doing?

    • i think you can make more money in other lines of business….unlike your current trade where you can only service one client at a time lol

    • Bulawayo must be declared capital of Mthwakazi before December ,we are tired of this tribe coming from impoverished #East of the country

    • I am content

  • Transparency is essential here for balances, checks and accountability. Who is the contractor and what is the financial position in funding that development.

  • I hope this time its real

  • And what happens to thd bus rank ?

  • This is what we need for our country, we need to see construction, industry, infrastructure taking off in Bulawayo and other cities. Zimbabwe should rise again. This is what we need, not running up and down the streets.

