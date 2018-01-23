War vets prepare to meet President

By Yemurai Ushamba

War veterans in Bulawayo are set to meet early next month ahead of their indaba with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association Bulawayo Province chairperson, Cephas Ncube said the province was preparing for the meeting with the President which will be held at a date yet to be announced.

Ncube said this yesterday at the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes’ Acre during the burial of Siphetheni Tshuma.

He said Bulawayo province will hold a preparatory meeting for the indaba with the President next month.

“There is a general meeting on February 3 with the war veterans to see if our welfare is being addressed,” said Ncube.

“The meeting is a preparatory meeting before meeting the President so that we can present our grievances,” he said.

Ncube said he is concerned about failure by Government to meet expenses during the burial of war veterans.

“War veterans are not supposed to use their pensions to pay for funeral policies because burying war veterans is the responsibility of Government,” he said. The Chronicle