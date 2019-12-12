Mliswa takes ZNLWVA quartet to court over Karoi club

By Yeukai Karengezeka

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has filed an urgent application at the High Court seeking an order against some members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) who allegedly evicted his workers from Karoi Country Club.

In his application filed at the court on Tuesday, Mliswa, who is the chairman of the club, cited Joseph Serima Manjengwe, Alick Chingodza, Life Magedi and Bridget Chingodza as respondents.

He argues that the war veterans on November 29 this year allegedly took the law into their own hands by forcibly occupying the premises, changed locks and evicted his employees without a court order.

They indicated that the war veterans’ association had been given a permit by Karoi Town Council to use the country club for youth projects but no proof of such authority was exhibited to any of the country club’s employees who were present.

Mliswa wants a court order for the youths to vacate the premises and be banned from interfering with the running of the club.

He argues that the case must be treated urgently on the grounds that he and his workers had been evicted from the club premises and their property was still on the premises amidst threats that it would be destroyed.

The case is yet to be heard. The Herald