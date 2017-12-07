Council cop fined over use of spikes

By Bernard Chiketo

Mutare Magistrates’ Court has convicted and fined a municipal traffic officer for using spikes on a city motorist who filed criminal charges after his car was damaged during the incident.

Ehud Murasiranwa, 50, of Mutare was convicted of malicious damage to property after a trial by magistrate Perseverance Makala.

Murasiranwa was fined $50 and ordered to pay $250 restitution for the damages to Nyasha Kavhukatema’s vehicle.

The 50-year-old Murasiranwa was being charged with malicious damage to property as defined in section 140 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

During trial, the court heard that Kavhukatema was driving along Herbert Chitepo Street on September 25 before midday when he slowed down near a popular city shop to pick up someone.

The person was on the other side of the road and when Kavhukatema decided to turn, the court heard, he spotted a speeding council car which he allowed to overtake him by slowing down.

Instead of overtaking him, the council vehicle parked in front of him.

The State said when he tried to move his car he heard a strange noise which turned out to be a damaged rear tyre which had been deflated by a thrown spike.

Musariranwa and his colleagues sped off, the court heard.

Moments later, a towing vehicle arrived with several council officials who towed away Kavhukatema’s vehicle to Mutare Civic Centre where he was ordered to pay $80.

He declined and went on to make a police report leading to the arrest of Murasiranwa.

Brighton Shamhuyarira was prosecuting. Daily News