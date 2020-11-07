Council fires corrupt cops

By Abel Zhakata

Mutare City Council has fired three municipal police officers, while three opted to resign in connection with bribery cases involving bribes from motorists, soil poachers and illegal tuck-shop owners. Three other municipal police officers were demoted on the same charges.

Acting chamber secretary Mr Takunda Nyamandi confirmed the dismissals of Caston Duri, Washington Mutore and Ehud Murasiranwa. Huggins Kashiri, Charles Rapozo and Pardon Chirara resigned while on suspension. They are yet to appear before a disciplinary hearing.

Mr Nyamandi said the council is cleansing its workforce of various forms of corruption in line with Government’s stance of zero tolerance to corruption. “On March 25 this year, Musariranwa and Rapozo were conducting their traffic duties along Robert Mugabe Way and at Greenside Rank when they solicited for a $100 bribe from a bus conductor.

“The matter was reported to the council and the two were suspended. A hearing was set for June 12 and Murasiranwa was dismissed. Rapozo resigned on June 8 before the commencement of his hearing,” he said.

Last year on October 2,Mutore, Duri, Simon Mutare, Trust Njanje and Clemence Mahomva were charged with misconduct after they allegedly acted in cahoots and demanded a $10 bribe from a butchery employee in Chikanga.

Duri and Mutore were found guilty by a disciplinary committee and were dismissed.

Mutare, Mahomwa and Njanje were demoted.

In another case, Mr Nyamandi said that on February 6 this year, Chirara impounded a vehicle for illegally transporting pit sands in Dangamvura. He released the vehicle after soliciting for a US$40 bribe. Chirara was suspended and charged with bribery.

He then resigned before disciplinary proceedings could commence. On the other hand, Kashiri alerted an illegal tuck-shop owner of an impending council raid and solicited for US$20 and US$10 bribes from him.

Kashiri was suspended and charged on September 7, but resigned before disciplinary proceedings could be finished.

Rapozo was also facing bribery charges but similarly resigned before the commencement of disciplinary proceedings.

Town clerk Mr Joshua Maligwa said the local authority was taking disciplinary issues seriously as this had a negative impact on service delivery.

“We must be left with employees who shun corruption and show unparalleled dedication to their work. Bad apples do not have a place in council’s employment structures and all those found with dirty hands will be taken to the cleaners. They will have their day before a disciplinary panel,” he said. The Manica Post