Zodwa Wabantu talks about her ‘Ben 10’

Raunchy dancer Zodwa Wabantu has revealed that she is a taken woman and that she is a taken woman and that she is currently dating a younger man.

Always living in her truth, Wabantu has opened up about her private life and shared with TshisaLIVE that an old flame was reignited and that she is very happy.

“He is younger but I am not worried about the age gap. You know that I don’t care what people say,” she said.

“He is not in the industry. He is a banker and he is not attracted to my fame.

“Actually, we met before I was famous and then we lost contact. He messaged me and we started hanging out again but he is not with me for my fame.

Wabantu, however, stated that she is not interested in marriage and we take things as they come.

“He is fun but he is not husband material. We are just hanging out. He comes to my shows, we eat, we drink and we do a whole lot of other things together. It is just someone to talk to.”