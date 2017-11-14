Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Zanu PF says it will not succumb to threats and pressure from the army… full statement

Information Minister Simon Khaya Moyo has issued a statement using a Zanu PF letterhead saying the ruling party will not succumb to threats and pressure from the army in Zimbabwe.

Zanu-PF spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo

This follows a dramatic two days in which first Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Constantine Chiwenga warned of military intervention if Zanu PF kept purging liberation war fighters.

On Tuesday Zimbabweans witnessed four army tanks streaming into the capital Harare in a show of force.  The exact reasons for the soldiers going onto the streets was not clear.

Two other tanks parked beside the main road from Harare to Chinhoyi, about 20 km (14 miles) from the city. One, which was pointed in the direction of the capital, had come off its tracks.

Army tanks seen heading towards Harare
Army tanks seen heading towards Harare

Earlier on Tuesday the Zanu PF youth league accused the military chief of subverting the constitution for threatening to intervene after President Robert Mugabe plunged the country into crisis by sacking his Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week.

In the statement issued later in the day Khaya Moyo effectively accused Chiwenga of treason and reminded him that the SADC region and African continent in general do not condone military coups.

“It is with humility and a heavy heart that we come before you to pronounce the indisputable reality that there is instability in Zanu-PF today and as a result anxiety in the country at large,” Chiwenga, 61, told reporters at the King George IV military barracks in the capital, Harare. 

“We must remind those behind the current treacherous shenanigans that when it comes to matters of protecting our revolution, the military will not hesitate to step in,” Chiwenga said in a statement read to reporters at the army headquarters.

“The current purging … targeting members of the party with a liberation background must stop forthwith.”

“This is a new and potentially dangerous twist to the politics of the country,” Eldred Masunungure, a professor of political science at the University of Zimbabwe, said by phone. “It’s the toxic insertion of the military and will sour relations between the military and government.”

  • chitai zvamunoda tione vakangwara

  • Uchamhanya kudarika jah altezza iwe mudhara shot

  • Zanu pf bloody suckers

  • So if the army is nolonger backing up zanu this time tika vota ingabuda

  • Ini ziiiii zvangu

  • what is a government without military backing?

  • Military using tanks to scare youth league. Don’t expect a coup in Zimbabwe.

  • Beggining of the end of zanu rule

    • they are all zanu, what are you talking about, stop dreaming, you think either of them care about you? they are doing it for personal gains

    • And wena who are you to stop me from dreaming?

  • Zanupf is dead,there is no Zanupf ,Jonathan Moyo is speaking on behalf of G40 not Zanupf.

  • When you were dining with them it was okay now they are against you moti zvaipa futi, you refused to make security reforms pushed by MDC nhasi mochemeiko pamberi naGuvheya

    • I like yo comment Tawas bt tasiyana pakut pamberi naGuvheya. Guvheya ngaarove pasi bcz ndivo vakasakisa kut Tsvangirai asatonga 2008

  • Issues of such magnitude are attended by the President himself why send one page from SK all dictators behave the same until killed

  • This is army my friends not salvation army ava vanokunyudzai maskati machena itai zvenyu order

  • Aaaaaaah, chemberai zvakanaka mkoma imi!

  • at least voting ground will be even without army on zanu pf side

    • Army is with Zanu pf through thick and thin but not for G40 Only those that will serve their interests

  • Ririkushandisiwa bhambi

  • S.K will go down on an interesting episode. Yake yekuda kutumwa iyi

  • KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK HAAAAAAAAA

  • Talk is cheap

  • we shall see

  • There is a difference between salvation army and national army

  • Moment of madness.

  • .

  • Why ddnt he do a press conference like he did bfore. Last kicks of a dying horse

  • Ndezve meso muromo zvinyarare

  • KKKKKKKK regai tione

  • Tarisai zvichaitika muchaonerera Sekeramai achitwa president

  • Mmmmmmmm sink or swim

  • Khaya Moyo go and sleep

  • Believe it or not those soldiers are proMugabe

  • Muromo hauzarirwe munopamhanya apo

  • The time he goes to sleep….when he opens them…it will b a different world for KM.

  • Ngazviende mberi chedu kuwokera basi basi

  • lets go and register to vote. Hapana coup inomboitika apa its only a sopie. Mugoswera muri pamimvuri muchirega ku register kuvhota muchiti pweterepwetere, inotonga futi Zanu panoda kungwarirwa ipapo

  • SK I am reminded of the CHEMICAL ALI (Not that I support US invasion of Iraq 🇮🇶). Are you possible the new CHEMICAL ALI in the making.
    It’s joking time at the moment. If this thing goes unchecked some will be dragged on to the streets. There is no U-turn for Chiwenga If he loosens he will be dragged on streets by Zanu pf youths as a show of power. What a position for zanoids to be.

  • So this is what the Chinese we advising him to do. Jus be fast n get done with it Guvheya.

  • Why not a press conference? Is it authentic?

  • Kaya Moyo you are behaving like the former IRAQ MINISTER OF INFORMATION, COMICAL ALI, who sounded normal saying the Iraq forces where defending the city when Sadam had already been defeated & fled the city.

    • Thought of Comical Ali after reading the headlines. Religiously he would address a press conference in Baghdad 12noon Zim time in 2003. He would make you think they were winning the war until one day I waited and waited and waited for the press conference and he was nowhere to be found. Information minister who spoke very good English and was a pleasure to listen too. He defended the integrity of Iraq in word only.

  • Yahondo yema press statement here..nxxxa vachatibhowa manhi.

  • I think fo nw these guys shuld keep quet n stop bootlicking … coz your boss hapachina paye wres amai n baba since nezuroo vari ziiiii kutya general

  • Zimbabwe citizens following Somalians

  • Regai akadaro nemagirazi kana achifunga kuti wuto rinonegotiater

  • Ana kaya garai marongedza nekuti renyu remangwana harichina kujeka

  • kkkkk munotamba neboys raane 18 months without pay mangwana chaiye munenge matiza imi

  • Dzave ne rust pfuti idzodzo ngadzimboshanda zvinobvumidzwa munyika izvozvo asi dzinofanira kuuraya vanozviti ma youth eZANU PF iwayo nechidhara chabofera shaya dzese kunge chikwama chisina mabond mukati

  • Rwendo runo tokuvara nechimovie chemahara hachitomboda Kwese or Dstv kungonakirwa chete pasina subscription..Go Guvheya Go!!!!

  • Lets register to Vote especially vechidiki

  • Ah Kuda kuzvisimbisa tuma so called cde utwu ..dako rako khaya moyo

  • Nehanda radio nyararai

  • Mapinda busy

  • The battle of cowshed

  • kuno kuZambia Kaunda akaenda neUNIP yake, iye achipera iyo ichiperawo the same will happen in Zimboland, Mugabe anoenda neZanu Pf yake, pamberi nemhanduuuuuuuuuuu

  • David Zulu this is not Salvation Army this is Zimbabwe National Army OK so the youths are just puppies not dogs.

  • Grace is thinking of using electric extensions….

    The dictators are finally falling

  • ZANU pf is dead now

  • Kaya Moyo pfuti inouraya dont fool yourself.Mugabe sviri kutorongedza kuenda Malaysia uchingowawata.Magumo asvika kana uchifunga kuti uchashanda zvakare na Mugabe ari president wako uri kurota.Rongedza twako ubaye.

  • Hapana iyoyo Chiwenga pamberi newe

  • Khaya Moyo open your eyes and see ,Matebeleland hates u and now amashona are hating u for being used what wil, happen tmr when the eminent happens

  • when its time, ýou will succumb.

  • Haya

  • Mirai tiwone

  • khaya u r being used like a tissue to wipe s

  • Tichakurova iwe dako wemuromo mutsvuku nekukisa hot stove vamwe takutofa tisina kupfekawo sutu yawakapfeka nekuda your insane zanu pf

  • Army chitangai nakhaya dako moyo rovai kamusoro ikako

  • We want to hear from the head of state ,not you cde .You have become junior here

  • The likes of SK refuse to learn..wen Milton Obote wz overthrown by Museveni he escaped with ONLY HIS KIN and left hz party mates like SK to beKILLED/IMPRISONED…some ppl ar beyond dull…

  • Kaya moyo back from the grave u want to go back this tym it will be for good

  • If Gvt had no military backing they would hav bn history 10 yrs bck.

  • Idiot

  • excuse me sir, if your party was a mere political group, i could have sworn that you would have succumbed to the army’s pressure as easy as abc.you are confident you won’t because your party, like the octopus, has had its feet everywhere that’s zimbabwean.

    if the army had stood by it’s mandate as the national security body, with the mission of protecting both the country and its citizenry irregardless of political affliation, you would have regretted your womb kicks.in a normal socio-political set-up, the army, especially independent, impartial and uncontaminated, is a body you won’t make such utterances towards.you know you subcontracted it.in fact, you own it.

    you act like the incredible hulk, like you got guts, not that you are strong, but because you really know that your party has absorbed every institution, on the pretence of both brotherhood and camaraderism.you are at every corner, like the red flag, and like the beast of revelation, have succeeded in whatever you plan to accomplish, either in light or in darkness.

    read your clock sir, its hands are ticking.

  • Eheee tokuzivai, mati mungati kudiiko

  • Wakuitiswa khaya moyo..uchashaya kukhaya kwako wakumhanya

  • Khaya moyo nyarara apa waita mudiki chiwenga akanakira kuti anoita avaanotaura mamaona kanhasi matanker achiitwa service

  • Kwakungobvotomoka vanakhaya moyo

  • Uchadzingwa rega uone

