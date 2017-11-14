VID’s corruption battered image worries Minister

By Prince Sunduzani

VEHICLE Inspectorate Department (VID) officers should shun corruption and improve their commitment to duty to improve their tainted image, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Speaking during the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development strategic planning workshop held in Bulawayo yesterday, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Dr Joram Gumbo, said a training programme was also necessary to improve the department’s tainted image.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we can take offence and deep exception to corruption and incompetence accusations levelled against some of our Departments such as the VID, but this will not change public perception,” he said.

“We need to prove them wrong through our actions, commitment and dedication. I do not doubt the dedication and commitment of most of our officials, which has been proven over and over again. We must build on their dedication and commitment through training programmes.

” Turning to the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), the Minister said there has been an outcry regarding its charges for among others acquisition of new number plates and vehicle registration books.

Dr Gumbo also said a number of national projects were on the right path, with projects such as the recapitalisation of the National Railways of Zimbabwe and the dualisation of the Beitbridge- Harare Highway having already taken off.

“Our performance in 2017 has been noted by many through the various projects that have been undertaken. I am pleased to report that work on the Harare-Beitbridge Highway Project is now underway. Beyond this project, focus should now be on the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls corridor and the Harare-Nyamapanda road,” said the Minister.

“With regards to the National Railways of Zimbabwe, I would like to acknowledge the progress made in securing a partner for the institution. Specifically, a potential partner was identified through an international bidding process.

I am pleased to report that Cabinet has granted the NRZ Board the green light to engage the winner of the tender, DIDG/Transnet Consortium, in contract negotiations.”

Dr Gumbo urged the NRZ board to take the recapitalisation programme seriously. The recapitalisation deal encompasses the NRZ rehabilitation programme which includes renewal of plant and equipment, rolling stock, track signalling and telecommunications infrastructure as well as supporting information technology systems. The Herald