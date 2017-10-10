Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


BusinessFeatured

Govt moves to ban chrome exports

4,782 38

Zimbabwe is mulling a ban on the export of chrome as it looks to build internal refinery capacity, the Mines and Mining Development minister Walter Chidakwa has said.

Mines and Mining Development minister Walter Chidakwa
Zimbabwe’s ferrochrome production is expected to double to 300 000 tonnes this year after the government allocated chrome concessions to small mining companies as part of efforts to boost output.

Zimbabwe, along with South Africa, holds about 90 percent of the world’s chromite reserves and resources, according to the US Geological Survey, and the ban will affect exports to China and South Africa.

“The country cannot continue to lose potential revenue through exporting minerals in their raw form. There is need to adopt the Africa mining vision which calls for beneficiation,” Chidakwa said at the 23rd graduation ceremony of the Zimbabwe School of Mines in Bulawayo.

Chidakwa hinted that the government might need to revisit the 2011 policy on the ban of raw minerals like chrome.

School of Mines CEO, Dzingirayi Tusai, said the regional institution is set to set up a geology centre in Mutare that shall cater for processing of all semi-precious metals found in the country. Daily News

  • y not build refineries first then producers choose wats profitable either exporting as raw material or selling to refiners

  • Zvatovharana again. Cry my beloved chrome miners.

    • A tonne was leaving the country at $60. The miners getting $10 per tonne. Saka hapana nyaya apa

    • Eeee hama yangu bvunza isu togara kune ma mine acho. A miner is getting at least $20 a tonne to max of $120 a tonne depending of grade. Rural people are getting rich here in Zvishavane my friend. Chrome is supporting rural people its providing employment and entrepreneurship to rural people. These rural folks are living far better than the urban inemployed or civil servants bcz of chrome….wozodeyi.

    • Chrome ye $20 per tonne is lower grade which is mined mostly by women bcz its just on the ground. This also includes chrome fines which arw are also sold by women. These fines are found on old mining points. The women just select them from chuff and sell. It is really improving lives my dear.

    • I know a trucking company inonzi Tengwa Transport Zim irikitakura chrome for a certain indivifusl from Shurugwi yatengwa at $60,maminers apiwa $10. Even $20 yekuZvishavane iyoyo for a tonne irikucherwa nemapick and shovels kukuvadzana. It’s coz there is no choice for them but hapana upenyu apa. 10 years uchidaro unopera fast

    • Go to Lalapanzi,its almost the same scenario. There is too much exploitation in Chrome miming and the country isnt benefiting much save for a few connected individuals.

    • My friend rega vanhu vararame. Unoda vangu vafe ne poverty vakachengetera minerals dor next generation?

    • God will provide for the next generation. Isu ngatirarameyi. There is no exploitation of resources pple are striving for a living my man.

    • I am not saying that. A proper thing that benefits all without exploiting them should be done.

      Unfortunately zviripo ikozvino nezvichauya zvacho zvinovasiya vapera basa pasina much that they realize from the mining activities.

    • The idea of refineries is good. They need to build them whilst the mining operations are continuing,but still the locals will be getting peanuts from their mining activities.

    • VaMukwada tegayi vanhu vararame moda vararame neyi industry yakavhara.

    • Ndazvihwa vaHunyenyiwa but exploitation is too much $10-$20 for a tonne is not fair at all. No weigh bridges at site to weigh their chrome. Just being told that this front-end loader’s bucket scoops 4 tonnes is not fair. In July, a guy at TTZ told me that he had loaded his truck in Shurugwi &the load that was said to be 24 tonnes only to find at the weigh bridge in Gweru that it had exceeded by 10 tonnes . Their convoy ended up requesting for more trucks because they could not leave the weigh bridge with an overload as per their company regulation. Pakatobirwa vanhu ipapo asi vachiti tirikurarama.😂😂😂

    • Thats business hapana “pasingabirwi” munhu. Even pabasa pako ukutobirwa somewhere somehow but you are living happily.

  • Yes minister quickly do it, they are illegally taking gold out if zim.

  • These idiots.

    Build the stuff first

  • MUNENGE MUCHINGOTENDERERA ASI CHAZOBUDA DOLOLO

  • u have less than 1 year on that ministry why nw may be after election another reshuffle

  • As if we have Refinery and Value Addition Plants,hameno.

    • It’s not like there are no refineries/smelters. What needs to be done is to improve capacity utilisation or open those that are not operational. If it’s smelters that u refer to, they are there.

    • After smelting what’s next,hope we can make what can be exported in completion for use.

  • Always changing posts….how can investors invest in such kind of business dealings? If a business is seen to benefit a political rival….sabotage is the solution in this country.

  • Just like what happened pama diamonds, ” makazofunga” zvekuita local matopedza ku externaliser zvese!!! MaChinese akatora chrome paMvurwi apa zvinonzwisa tsitsi!!

  • Haha kuti kudaro

  • Nyika yedu yaita mamvemve yekutongwa nemaZimcare

  • Mitemo hobho but hapana hapana.

  • Wasting time and resources by mulling. Get to the ground, work and stop dreaming.

  • Same Chorus

  • Taura chikwadi chidhakwa you are targeting ACF where u were told Ngwena is getting money from. The whole country is now supposed ti suffer in an effort to clip the wings of one man

  • Lets first make Zisco, NRZ, Hwange colliery and other state owned companies run b4 zvamurikuda kuita izvo !

  • why dont you just ban everything.

  • Another corrupt scandal on the cards

