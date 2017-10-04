Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


LocalFeatured

Luxury cars burn in private school braai mishap

430 11

By Walter Mswazie

Two Mercedes Benz vehicles were reduced to shells after catching fire from a gas stove used by a parent who was having a braai during a prize giving day at a school in Masvingo.

Luxury cars burn in private school braai mishap
Luxury cars burn in private school braai mishap

The incident confirmed by Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula occurred at Riverton Academy on Saturday at around 1 PM.

Insp Mazula said police were still investigating the case to figure out what exactly transpired.

“I can confirm receiving a report of fire outbreak at Riverton Academy.

“One of the parents who were at the school for a prize giving day decided to have a braai for her child using a gas stove.

“The gas stove allegedly leaked and the fire spread leading to the burning of two vehicles,” said Insp Mazula.

She identified the parent as Ms Nyarai Madenga (28) of Belvedere, Harare.

Insp Mazula said Ms Madenga sustained minor injuries on her hands as she attempted to put out the fire.

The fire, Insp Mazula however, said, spread and burnt two Mercedes Benz vehicles belonging to two other parents.

Insp Mazula said Ms Madenga managed to rescue her own vehicle from the inferno.

She said the owners of the two vehicles were some distance from the scene when the incident occurred.

The fire incidents are on the rise in Masvingo.

Last month, two houses, one in Eastvale Medium suburb and another in Mucheke Suburb were gutted by fire, which also destroyed property worth thousands of dollars. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author
  • Ummm

    Saka luxury iripapi apa ?, mota idzi , over 10yrs old , hadziite $200K , $100K , $50K , $10K , asi less than $2K.

    Sekuru vakauraira vana nyika.

  • yazviita masvingo

  • Ummm

    Chii chinonzi medium suburb ? , ma vara akatanga nguva ye Rhodesia , hakuna kwaanoshandiswa outside africa. Vanhu vasina mari vanogara muma inner city flats , asi havamboiti high density then vanemari vanogara kunze kwemadhorobha , semi rural , haimbonzi low density kunyika dzavo , kutsvinya kwema Africans…..VAIREVA KUTI MABHOYI MUNOZVARA SEMAKONZO MUCHIGARA MUDZIMBA DIKI then MAKHARADHI ARIPAKATI NEPAKATI , KOZOITA IVO VARI MORE CIVILISED , one of two kids vane zvese.

    Dzimba hadzifanire kuvakwa ne asbestos , varungu vaiisa kwenyu kwavo havaide , just to reduce population yevanhu vatema over a long period , 100yrs. RSA is banning it , zvamakadai makaita 1985….basa chirungu chema mosken , come on folks ?.

  • Naa

    Saka hu private huripapi , pachikafu ? …… hachishaikwe mu pic-n-pay , chakatochipa.

    Kwanzi-Our education is by no means different from that of the Western world or other developed countries – really? , public sch muzimbabwe irinani.

    Tangai magona ma basics , then mozorota. Kutsva kwemota show lack of infrastructure , policy and event planning , next ma dhometori anevana.

  • Eish….wat abt things that where there in the car ….munhu akakonzera zvese izvi ngatenge

  • Saka team rakatozokwira makombi kudzokera kumba. Pakaipa

  • Did the parent say “sorry” ?

error: Content is protected !!