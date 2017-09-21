Child drowns while fetching water

By Whinsley Masara

A-TWO-Year-old baby fell into a canal and drowned while in the company of his five-year-old brother who was fetching water in Filabusi.

Sandile Ngwenya of Ntuthuko village in Filabusi died on Tuesday last week at around 5PM.

The body was retrieved immediately after the brother went home and reported the matter.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the accident.

“We received a report of a two-year-old baby who fell into a canal and died on Tuesday evening. The kid had escorted his brother who had been sent by his mother to fetch water in the canal.

“As usual, we warn parents never to let children to be near unprotected water bodies, and let alone to send them to fetch water. It is risky for them to be around water bodies especially when not in the company of an adult,” he said.

A family member who preferred anonymity said they had lost a child in a painful way. The Chronicle