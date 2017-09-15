Accidents
No licence cop rams house, fails to pay for repairs
By Andile Tshuma
A NKULUMANE family is living in the open as a police officer, who lost control of his car and rammed into their house two months ago, has failed to repair the property.
The cop, a constable stationed at Nkulumane Police Station, allegedly did not have of a valid driver’s licence at the time of the crash.
Two siblings aged 6 and 11 years were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital with serious injuries when the policeman, suspected to have been drunk, rammed his vehicle into a room they were sleeping in.
Constable Munyaradzi Mupfawa — force number 085147 — was with an unnamed colleague when the accident occurred just after midnight sometime in July.
He is suspected to have lost control of the car after an empty beer bottle rolled under the brake pedal while he attempted to negotiate a corner.
Mrs Prudence Tshili, the guardian of the two children who were injured, said the owners of the house where “very young orphans” and could not fix the damage.
“The parents of these children died and left them very young. This house has been their source of living as they rent rooms out to tenants to buy food and pay school fees. Now this officer completely destroyed one of the rooms and property, he has taken away their bread and butter,” said Mrs Tshili.
She said she felt let down by the law as Mupfawa had not repaired the home, replaced damaged furniture or paid the kids’ hospital bills.
“I have struggled with hospital bills for the children and all he did was send someone to drop three bags of cement and not a single brick. He did not pay for the ambulance and he is very arrogant,” she said.
Mrs Tshili said Mupfawa had since engaged a lawyer.
“Now he told us not to talk to him but to talk to his lawyer. He just told us that he would do whatever it takes to protect his job. We cannot afford a lawyer so we have nobody to stand for our rights. They are taking advantage of our poverty,” said Mrs Tshili.
She said the family was considering seeking the services of an inyanga to bring the matter to a close.
“As a family we decided that we have to do things the African way. Since these police officers think that the law is in their hands, now we will do something that will make them regret for life. They will come back to us asking for our forgiveness but we will also profess ignorance. We are tired,” she said.
The Chronicle went to Mupfawa’s home yesterday but only found his wife, who said he had gone out.
Neighbours said the police officers, who are also from Nkulumane, were driving a red Honda Fit and were drunk when the accident occurred.
A neighbour said on the day of the accident Mupfawa was so drunk he could not run.
“The two were extremely drunk. They behaved strangely and shouted obscenities. They even fought in front of us. One of them only came back in the morning to apologise,” said Mrs Ntuli, a neighbour.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango could not be reached for comment.
Recently, the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Obedingwa Mnguni urged members of the public to record videos of police officers violating the law.
He said evidence gathered will come handy in prosecuting rogue law enforcement agents. The Chronicle
Crash kills 8…. Bulawayo-bound kombi in Musina head-on
By Thupeyo Muleya
At least six Zimbabweans are believed to be among eight people who were killed when a Bulawayo-bound Toyota Quantum they were travelling in collided with a private vehicle along the N1 highway.
Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the accident occurred between Makhado and Musina towns near the Akunamathatha area on Sunday.
He said six people died on the spot while two others died upon admission at Musina Government Hospital.
Said Lieut Col Ngoepe; “These people were killed in a culpable homicide case which occurred along the N1 road next to Akunamathatha.
“A private car collided head on with a Toyota Quantum kombi and three occupants of this private car died on the spot and three others died from the Quantum at about 6:55AM on 10 September.
“The cause of this collision is still unknown but police investigations are underway to establish what happened.”
He identified the deceased as Nkosiyapha Sibanda (36), Mlapho Lukas (32), Jonas Phiri (30), Zwelibanzi Maxwell Sibili (44), Terry Sibili (37) and Yemeni Petrus Sibili (44).
He said they were yet to establish the names of the other two people who later died at the hospital.
Lieut Col Ngoepe said several other passengers from the quantum were injured and are admitted at Musina hospital.
He urged motorists to always adhere to road traffic regulations to avoid the unnecessary loss of lives.
The N1 highway is one of the busiest roads which links South Africa with the rest of Sadc especially those from Malawi, DRC, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The road has become a death trap with more than 30 people including Zimbabweans and Malawians dying in accidents in the last eight months.
A few weeks ago, four Malawians among them a toddler were killed and 16 others were injured when a bus they were travelling in was involved in accident, 8km outside Makhado town in Limpopo province.
The bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Malawi via Zimbabwe. The Chronicle
Knock down robbery driver stole car
By Andile Tshuma
The man who ran over a woman and ploughed into a precast wall before ramming into a house in Sizinda, Bulawayo in a botched hit and run had allegedly stolen the car, it emerged yesterday.
Pfumirai Kambore (35) of Sizinda who has since been arrested had reportedly stolen the Mazda Atenza from his cousin who recently came back from South Africa.
Kambore allegedly picked up his girlfriend at around 5PM in the suburb on Monday and was involved in the accident as he was taking her back home.
He had driven her to a grinding mill at a garage along Nketa Drive in Tshabalala suburb.
Kambore’s relative who spoke on condition of anonymity claimed he did not have a driver’s licence.
Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said yesterday:
“We have arrested a 35-year-old man after he caused an accident by negligent driving. He failed to adhere to a speed limit of the area and ran over a pedestrian. He then ploughed into a durawall before ramming into a house.”
She urged motorists to stick to set maximum speed limits especially in residential areas to avoid accidents and loss of life. Following the accident, onlookers screamed in terror as the woman, Mrs Lestina Tshuma, clung precariously to the vehicle, which appeared to be trying to shake her off as it went into the house.
The vehicle, witnesses said, failed to negotiate a corner and hit Mrs Tshuma as she was walking by the roadside about to enter her friend’s home.
Kambore allegedly robbed her of $30, apparently thinking she had died. Good Samaritans who called an ambulance fought him and tried to snatch the woman’s money from his clutches.
The notes were torn to pieces during the scuffle.
An angry mob wanted to mete instant justice on the robber-cum-motorist but swift reaction from the police saved him from being assaulted.
The woman whose house was damaged by the vehicle, a Mrs Bitu, said she still cannot believe she was almost hit by a car in her living room.
An unconscious Mrs Tshuma was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital by an ambulance.
A vendor who has a stall a few metres away from the accident scene said Kambore did not stop the car after hitting Mrs Tshuma but instead accelerated.
“After knocking that woman, he tried to flee but she clung onto the bonnet. “He accelerated assuming that she would fall from the bonnet but he failed to negotiate a sharp turn and ploughed into the precast wall before smashing into the house with her still on the bonnet. “She is lucky to be alive,” said a vendor who only identified herself as MaBanda. The Chronicle
Kamativi crash death toll rises
By Whinsley Masara
Another Kamativi accident victim has died, bringing the death toll to 12.
The deceased, pastor Martin Mudimba (47) of Kaningo village in Binga, was among the First Apostolic Faith Mission members who were involved in an accident two weeks ago while travelling in an Iveco 10-tonne truck from Binga to Hwange for a church conference.
Eleven people died on the spot while 119 others were injured when the truck burst a tyre, veered off the road and plunged into a gorge between Gwayi Bridge and Kamativi.
Pastor Mudimba died on Monday at Mpilo Central Hospital.
Binga’s Ward 3 councillor, Mr Phineas Ngwenya, confirmed pastor Mudimba’s death.
A Binga District Civil Protection Unit official who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authourised to speak to the press, said most of the victims still admitted to different hospitals need financial assistance.
Binga Councillor Elmon Mudenda who visited those admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital last week said the situation was dire.
He said the First Apostolic Faith Mission church was helping some patients but it was overwhelmed.
Clr Mudenda said some of the victms need as much as $300 each to meet their medical expenses while others discharged need money for transport back to their homes. The Chronicle
