Police search for missing children

Police are searching for two children from Emganwini and Bellevue suburbs who went missing in March and last month.

The first case involves Sithembinkosi Bhebhe, a 13-year-old pupil at Senzangakhona Primary School in Emganwini suburb who vanished on March 18 on her way to school.

She disappeared a week before schools closed on March 24 to combat the threat of Covid-19.

Sithembinkosi was last seen by her grandfather wearing her school uniform, leaving home.

She is said to be medium built and approximately 1,2 metres tall and weighs about 37kgs.

“She was last seen on the 18th of March 2020 at around 0700 hours when she left for Senzangakhona Primary School and she never returned home,” Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said.

In the second case, Buhlebenkosi Dube (16) of Bellevue suburb disappeared from home on May 16 at around 9AM when her guardians had left for town.

Buhlebenkosi was last seen wearing a floral nightdress and is slim built and about 1,4 metres tall.

“The circumstances are that the informant and his wife who is the missing person’s aunt and legal guardian left the missing person at home going to town. Upon their arrival back home, they discovered that the missing person had taken her clothes and left to an unknown destination,” said Insp Ncube.

The police spokesperson said families of the two minor children are looking for them.

He said those with information on their whereabouts should report to the nearest police station.

“They can also contact Zimbabwe Republic Police, Nkulumane Police Station on 0292 481145/487161 or ZRP Donnington on 0292 468520,” said Insp Ncube. The Chronicle