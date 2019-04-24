Man impregnates 13-year-old niece

By Lisa Mangena

A 31 year old man from Bulawayo has been sentenced to 24 months in prison after he impregnated his 13-year-old niece.

Prince Nyathi of Nkulumane suburb slept with the minor who had come to visit him and his wife.

He told Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu that he was having a love affair with the girl.

Nyathi was charged with having sexual intercourse with a minor and was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Eight months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour while 16 months were suspended on condition that he performs 560 hours of community service at Nkulumane Police Station.

The prosecutor, Mr Kenneth Shava, said there was no way Nyathi could have been in a relationship with his 13-year-old niece.

“Nyathi is as good as the minor’s parent and the fact that he slept with her while she had come to visit reveals something about his character. The age difference is also too much for him to have been in a relationship with the minor,” he said.

Mr Shava said sometime between May and August last year, the minor visited her aunt and uncle at their house.

“On one of the days, Nyathi went to the minor’s bedroom and they talked for a few minutes. A few days later Nyathi came home from work and called the minor to his bedroom.

“He asked her to bring him some food. Nyathi slept with the minor after he had finished eating,” he said.

Nyathi continued to have sex with the minor on different occasions until she fell pregnant.

The court heard that the minor is eight months pregnant.

The matter came to light when school authorities discovered her condition and called her father.

A police report was made after the minor narrated the story to her parents. The Chronicle