Macheso sets Jambezi village ablaze

By Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya recently in Jambezi

Jambezi villagers could not get enough of legendary sungura maestro Alick Macheso after he performed in their area for the first time on Saturday.

The village which is located more than 80 kilometres from Hwange, was a hive of activity after word spread that Macheso was going to perform in their backyard. It felt like a dream come true for many who thought the show was a hoax.

The show was not only free but there was also free food provided by the organisers.

Macheso did not disappoint as he belted out tune after tune.

Majuice, one of Macheso’s dancers complemented the sungura ace well with his impressive footwork and acrobatic dances. He had villagers eating from his palm.

The show was held in the afternoon because it was meant to be a family event which was also deliberately timed to coincide with Chief Shana’s birthday.

Chief Shana turned 77 years old on Saturday .

Organiser of the show Alois Sundana Sikuka was overjoyed saying this was the beginning of bigger things to come.

“This is just one of the many things that I’m going to be doing for my community to thank them. I recently donated books and I’ll be facilitating a free medical outreach this week.

“By hosting Macheso, I wanted people from my village to experience stuff that those in big cities experience and I’m glad that the show lived up to its billing,” said Sikuka.

Said Macheso after the show: “I wish I had a homestead in Jambezi so that I can also be part of this great community. I’m really humbled to have performed for such a great crowd.” The Chronicle