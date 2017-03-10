Walter Musona: The new Smiling Assassin?

By Nigel Matongorere

Former Zimbabwe youth international forward Walter Musona was being compared to his elder brother Knowledge following his stunning goal for Polokwane City against African All Stars on Tuesday night in South Africa.

On the same night the entire world was spellbound by the mesmerising skills of Neymar when he helped Barcelona to a historic 6-1 win over PSG in the Uefa Champions League, the younger Musona was also grabbing the headlines in the Super Diski.

Musona, who joined Rise and Shine at the start of the year, scored with a wonderful solo effort when he beat two defenders and the goalkeeper Tebogo Dhlamini before slotting into an empty net during the Nedbank Cup first round match.

It was the composure in the final third shown by the 22-year-old former FC Platinum forward that made his goal against the ABC Motsepe League side a strike to remember.

This was Musona’s first goal in South African football since he made his debut for Rise and Shine last month.

The Absa Premiership side went on to win the match 3-1 after earlier goals from Puleng Tlolane and Saulani Phiri before Musona’s struck.

The third tier outfit got their consolation goal on the stroke of full time when Mohau Motaung converted from the penalty spot.

Although it came against a third tier side, Musona’s strike had fans, pundits and commentators wagging their tongues as they compared him to his elder brother, who is known as the Smiling Assassin due to his deadly finishing inside the box.

Veteran Sabc sports journalists Velile Mbuli took to Twitter to describe the strike from the Zimbabwean.

“Composure from Walter Musona!! Signs of his elder brother there… @KnowledgeMusona,” he wrote.

South African radio football commentator Brian Mofokeng was also quick to bring out the comparisons between the two siblings.

“Walter musona finally opens his account for @Polokwane_city cool, calm & collected like his brother @KnowledgeMusona #NedbankCup,” he said.

“So we gonna ignore Walter Musona’s brilliant goal because he is the younger bro to Knowledge or because it was against the ABC team ? Why?,” said @sbongag9.

Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael was pleased with his side’s display which ended a seven-match winless run.

“It was convincing, but sometimes they [All Stars] have been dangerous. I told the players in the first half they have to watch the balls behind the defence, that was their (All Stars’) best chance,” Eymael told SuperSport TV.

“We should have scored more, we hit the post, we should have had a penalty. I don’t know why people don’t blow the whistle for a penalty for us. But we have to be more clinical.

“But also we scored three very nice goals. The first one was a nice combination, the second a very good shot from Phiri who showed good composure. The third one from Walter Musona, he was very cool to dribble everybody.”

Eymael added: “These kinds of games against lower division sides are good for that, but we have to respect to the opponent also. Vusimuzi has been the Man of the Match, he had a good game, but it has been a long time that he hasn’t played at this rhythm, it is different from playing in the MDC (MultiChoice Diski Challenge). I was also happy with the comeback of Klaas.” Daily News