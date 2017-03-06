Hospital seeks Ntabazinduna accident survivor’s family

By Nqobile Tshili

The United Bulawayo Hospitals is looking for relatives of a man who was hospitalised last month after he was hit by a car.

The man who lost his speech and was partially paralysed as a result of the accident, was admitted to the hospital on February 10.

UBH’s matron Edith Mutsatsa said the hospital was struggling to establish the man’s identity following the accident that occurred along the Bulawayo-Harare Highway near Ntabazinduna tollgate.

She said members of the public who might be missing a relative must come forward.

Matron Mutsatsa said the man is dark in complexion and could be in his late 30 or early 40s.

“He was hit by a car and the person who hit him brought him to the hospital. He was unconscious when he was admitted on February 10.

“Although he is recovering, he cannot speak and does not walk,” said Matron Mutsatsa.

“We are seeking for help from members of the public who may know him to come forward or alert his relatives. The Chronicle