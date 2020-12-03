Two killed in Bulawayo road accidents

By Mkhululi Ncube

Two people were killed in separate accidents in Bulawayo on Monday, police have said. Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said in the first accident, a conductor was killed by a reversing Harare- bound bus.

“The first incident occurred around 8:15AM along Bulawayo-Harare road near corner Simon Parirenyatwa and First Avenue. A learner driver who was driving a Harare- bound Rimbi Zhonng Toung Bus killed the bus conductor on the spot while reversing. The conductor was standing behind the bus,” he said.

Insp Ncube did not name the deceased who is from Budiriro suburb in Harare. He said the conductor suffered head injuries and fractures. His body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post-mortem.

He said the accident could have been avoided had the bus crew loaded passengers at designated points.

The second accident occurred at around 9PM along Matopos Road.

“A pedestrian was knocked down by a speeding driver in a Nissan NP300. The pedestrian is a male aged around 37 years, who was wearing blue jeans and a yellow T-shirt.

The pedestrian was trying to cross the road when he was hit by the car and fell by the side of the road. He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. His body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the driver failed to exercise caution in the wet conditions while the deceased also did not take a proper look before crossing the road.

Insp Ncube urged both drivers and pedestrians to be very cautious and practice great care especially during the festive seasons to avoid loss of life. The Chronicle