We have depth – Zvirekwi

By Paul Mundandi

Zimbabwe international Hardlife Zvirekwi believes CAPS United’s triumph over rivals Dynamos yesterday showed the depth and pedigree that the Green Machine have to dominate in the 2017 season.

Zvirekwi was one of the key players whom CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe had the luxury of resting in yesterday’s match and he watched the match from the VIP arena.

The reigning Soccer Star of the Year also reckoned that CAPS United had the pedigree to defend their Premier League title this year.

After a somewhat ragged Champions League preliminary round triumph over Lioli of Lesotho last weekend, some critics had questioned CAPS United’s capacity.

But Zvirekwi reckoned CAPS United could be even more ruthless this year.

“We have proved to the doubting Thomases that winning the championship was no fluke. We beat Dynamos in the first leg and drew 3-3 in the return leg last season and today we were at the top again. We have started the season on a higher note.

“I am excited. I was not playing this afternoon so was Josta (Joel Ngodzo) and Ronald (Pfumbidzai) but we still showed that we have depth. That is what is required from a team.

“Some players might be injured, some might be suspended but if you can manage to assemble a team that can beat Dynamos then it means we are a machine. We are looking forward to the league.

“It might have been a Charity Cup but playing Dynamos is a derby match and they will be high expectations and the game will be filled with emotions.

“I am happy that once again we managed to be kings of Harare and that is the reason I rushed to the pitch to congratulate my teammates.

“I am proud of my teammates for executing the job well. I am proud of the technical team, our executive, the club director Mr Farai Jere and the fans who rallied behind the team from the first whistle until the final whistle.

“It feels good to win but I will not say much but everyone knows how sweet it is to beat Dynamos,” said Zvirekwi.

Before the match even coach Lloyd Chitembwe was very positive that his team would win.

“We always work hard to bring a positive result to the CAPS United institution. We are not yet there but we always want to bring something positive to the Makepekepe family and I feel my players are hungry for success and they still want to achieve more as a team. We just put our trust in God,” Chitembwe said, moments before the epic battle whose results always bring debate in the capital.

Big goalkeeper Edmore ‘Zikeeper’ Sibanda still proved that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level with some fine saves especially in the last quarter of the game.

Zvikomborero Bizeki was a marvel to watch on the right as did the hardworking Valentine Musarurwa and the slippery Phineas Bamusi who troubled the Dynamos defence with his dribbling artistry.

Bamusi was twice denied what appeared genuine penalty calls when he was crudely brought down in the box. The Herald