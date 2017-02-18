Sanchez to quit Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez plans to quit Arsenal after a furious dressing-room row.

The fuming frontman let rip at team-mates after Wednesday’s humiliating 5-1 Champions League thrashing by Bayern Munich.

A frustrated looking Sanchez flew out of Heathrow airport alone on Thursday less than 24 hours after Arsenal’s humiliation at Bayern Munich. Sanchez left Heathrow Airport ahead of a court case in Barcelona, Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

The Chilean was pictured on Thursday morning , just hours after arriving back following the Champions League humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich.

He caught a British Airways flight at 8:45am to Venice with a friend, with the club’s permission.

It appeared he would almost certainly miss out on a place in the Arsenal squad for Monday night’s FA Cup clash with Sutton United. But Wenger has confirmed he has travelled to Barcelona for a court case over tax fraud allegations.

It is claimed that Sanchez failed to pay tax on £888 246 in a period between 2012 and 2013 – an allegation which the Chile international denies. He is set to return to training today and could be involved against Sutton on Monday night.

Sanchez’s future remains the source of much speculation with talks over a new deal stalling.

He has around 16 months left on his current contract and has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks.

Boss Wenger has previously remained confident he would sign a new deal, along with Mesut Ozil. – The Mirror.

  • He must go, Arsenal is with or without him, shiite!

  • leave arsenal and clueless wenger and join Juventus or Madrid even Psg

    • Seems like you dont even know Who is Sanchez…. The guy is just an average player bought from Barca somd few yrs ago… Arsenal made him where he is now.. infacg Wenger gives him chance… leaving Arsenal it wil be his loss.

    • im am an arsenal fan but to my point of view wenger is past his best and some arsenal seem they are mentally weak they must show serious if you at some of the guys are good with at they feet but they lack physically the likes of walcott.,ramsey,ozil,iwobi they dont have passion to win games

    • Chidau thats hogwash .If he was a nobody then why did Arsenal spend almst 40 million on him ? Typically if Arsenal supporters they begrudge players who have ambition

  • He is shit he must leave soon

  • Come to o.t maan…y r u with a bunch of losers anyways

  • Ndiye angadii nechiteam chekupenga😁😁

  • He should come to Chelsea