Sanchez to quit Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez plans to quit Arsenal after a furious dressing-room row.

The fuming frontman let rip at team-mates after Wednesday’s humiliating 5-1 Champions League thrashing by Bayern Munich.

A frustrated looking Sanchez flew out of Heathrow airport alone on Thursday less than 24 hours after Arsenal’s humiliation at Bayern Munich. Sanchez left Heathrow Airport ahead of a court case in Barcelona, Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

The Chilean was pictured on Thursday morning , just hours after arriving back following the Champions League humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich.

He caught a British Airways flight at 8:45am to Venice with a friend, with the club’s permission.

It appeared he would almost certainly miss out on a place in the Arsenal squad for Monday night’s FA Cup clash with Sutton United. But Wenger has confirmed he has travelled to Barcelona for a court case over tax fraud allegations.

It is claimed that Sanchez failed to pay tax on £888 246 in a period between 2012 and 2013 – an allegation which the Chile international denies. He is set to return to training today and could be involved against Sutton on Monday night.

Sanchez’s future remains the source of much speculation with talks over a new deal stalling.

He has around 16 months left on his current contract and has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks.

Boss Wenger has previously remained confident he would sign a new deal, along with Mesut Ozil. – The Mirror.