Arsenal agree club record £105m deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham

After weeks of haggling, Arsenal have finally agreed a £105m deal to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice.

According to multiple reports the deal breaks down as an £100m initial fee plus £5m in performance related add-ons.

The structure of the payments are still being discussed between the two clubs, but Rice is now free to discuss personal terms and look at having his medical.

The fee for Rice means Arsenal are smashing their transfer record for a player after the £72m they paid Lille for Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

Manager Mikel Arteta has been keen to strengthen his midfield having relied on Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard last season.

Xhaka is expected to join German club Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth €15 million ($16.5 million), while there is interest in Partey from Juventus and clubs in Saudi Arabia.