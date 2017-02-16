Thug attacks 5 in 30-minute knife rampage

By Menelisi Msipa

In a frenetic 30 minutes, a Bulawayo man allegedly stabbed five people leaving one with an eye protruding and also allegedly robbed two of the victims.

Menelisi Msipa (23) appeared in court with a heavily swollen and bruised face after a mob allegedly meted out instant justice on him.

Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya did not ask him to plead to charges of attempted murder, robbery and assault.

Msipa told the court that someone stabbed him on the face in the ensuing melee.

“Your Worship I’m not sure who stabbed me. I need medical examination. I’m in great pain,” he said.

Mr Tashaya remanded him in custody to February 28. State allegations are that Msipa attacked two people in Makokoba suburb and three at Engen Garage along Luveve Road.

Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo for the state, told the court that all the attacks took place on February 11 at around 9PM.

“Msipa approached Mr Tichaona Masiriri of Mzilikazi suburb who was proceeding to Mzilikazi from Makokoba. Msipa asked for matches and Mr Masiriri said he didn’t have. Msipa produced an Okapi knife and stabbed Mr Masiriri on the upper lip once. He then robbed Mr Masiriri of a cellphone and $7,” said Mr Dlodlo.

Mr Simbarashe Sibanda who was walking in the same direction saw Msipa attacking Mr Masiriri and he went over to assist Mr Masiriri.

Msipa pounced on him and stabbed him above his left eye leaving the eye protruding, the court heard.

Mr Dlodlo said Mr Sibanda screamed in pain and attracted the attention of Mr Baret Sibanda who was passing by.

“Baret drew closer to see what was happening. He held Mr Sibanda trying to help. Msipa attacked him too. He stabbed him once on the head and left hand before fleeing from the scene,” he said.

Mr Dlodlo said minutes later Msipa approached Mr Rashid Polongani of Lobengula suburb who was waiting for transport at Engen garage.

He accused him of stealing from him.

Msipa allegedly drew out his Okapi knife and stabbed Mr Polongani once on the back.

He allegedly robbed him of a Samsung S7 and $60.

The court heard that Mr Polongani screamed for help and Mr Maphios Hama who was close waiting for transport to Cowdray Park ran to his rescue.

Msipa stabbed him once on the back too.

Mr Dlodlo said Mr Hama and Mr Sibanda are admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) respectively.

According to the state, both are in critical condition and their medical reports are still outstanding. The Chronicle