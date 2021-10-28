Mpilo’s ‘White House’ nears completion

By Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

A doctors residence at Mpilo Central Hospital is nearing completion and will be ready for occupation by the end of next month.

Government availed $287 million to fund the reconstruction of three doctors’ quarters that were burnt down.

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) provided the builders and other skilled manpower to undertake the work.

On May 27, doctors and family members were forced to escape through windows when fire gutted the building and reduced to ashes all their belongings including household property, certificates, food and clothes. In addition to the three doctors’ residencies, a fourth building, the nurses’ hostel, is also under renovation after Government officials declared it unsafe for human habitation.

Mpilo authorities are yet to spend the remaining $85 million for the outstanding works which includes the construction of a block of flats.

In an interview, Mpilo acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said the foundation for the additional block of flats had been done and all building materials have been procured.

He said although initial projections were that the project would be completed by September, focus had shifted to the interior which was time consuming.

“Our rebuilding project is coming up very well and we are happy to announce that one of the buildings should be ready by the end of November which is commonly known as the White House. The initial time frame was to do this within three months but unfortunately it became a massive job,” said Prof Ngwenya.

“So, the task is monumental and we also had to build better by demolishing some rooms and redesigning some and even building some suites. All this combined stretched our time limits but we are happy that we still have some million as the Government ensured that this project is well funded.”

He expressed gratitude to Government for continued support in providing quality accommodation for health workers which will go a long way in retaining staff.

“We are happy with what the Government is doing for our workers and are confident that soon all these buildings will be completed. This will enable us to retain staff and offer quality services to the southern region,” said Prof Ngwenya. The Chronicle