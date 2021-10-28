PSL hike gate charges for the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has hiked gate charges for the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Instead of US$3 or US$5 which fans used to pay for the rest of the ground in the local league matches, before Covid-19 forced a halt to all sporting activities, the PSL has hiked the fee to US$20.

The country’s domestic league football governing body confirmed the new fees in a memo seen by Nehanda Radio dated 27 October 2021, signed by the PSL CEO Kennedy Ndebele.

Ndebele said all tickets shall be sold at the participating team’s offices, starting from Thursday 28 October and Friday 29 October.

To buy the limited tickets, the PSL urged all fans to bring national identity cards and produce vaccination cards proving that they have been fully inoculated for Covid-19.

Only a maximum of 2 000 fully vaccinated fans will be allowed.

“All our stadia do not have systems for ticket sales. Traditional tickets were sold at the stadia entry points, however given the limited number of fans allowed to watch the matches, it is proposed that tickets for the Chibuku Super Cup quarter finals matches scheduled for this weekend be sold at the participating club’ offices.

“Tickets will be sold between Thursday 28 October and Friday 29 October 2021. The process shall be as follows:

All fans must produce their National Identity details and Covid-19 vaccination confirmation.

The gate charges shall be as follows:

Rest of Ground US$20 (or RTGS equivalent at interbank rate) VIP US$50 (or equivalent at interbank rate),” reads part of the memo.

Furthermore, the PSL revealed that the eight finalists will be granted 250 tickets each for pre-sale with 200 tickets meant for the rest of the ground while the remaining 50 will be reserved for VIPs.

The PSL went on to urge all the participants to be responsible for the behaviour of their fans have been asked to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols put in place. Nehanda Radio