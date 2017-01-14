Tehn Diamond drops debut album

By Sharon Muguwu

Rapper Tehn Diamond has finally released his debut album titled A few Good Poems on ITunes and several other online platforms.

The album features award-winning Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter, M.anifest, who attracted international acclaim a few years ago when he collaborated with American music star Erykah Badu on a track titled Dam(n). The highly rated Ghanaian collaborated with Tehn Diamond on a track called The Amazing.

Tehn Diamond also collaborated with rising star Bryan Kadengu on the songs Mwana Wenyu and One Day, Simba Tagz on Bucket Sunday, Give Thanks and Bho Tsano, Shingi Mangoma on Relapse, Verseless on Regrets and Ammara Brown on Over It All.

The award-winning Zim hip-hop star told the Daily News that he spent a long time perfecting the album.

“It has been a five-year process altogether. I am a bit of a perfectionist, so I have been tweaking it most of that time.

“The album is a mix of sounds and feelings, but driven mainly by the story of love and striving to achieve a dream,” said Tehn Diamond.

He added that his album will be distributed by digital music service provider called Africori which has access to a network of more than 650 digital retailers, mobile outlets and subscription services worldwide.

In an earlier interview with this paper, Tehn Diamond said he was influenced by several international music greats.

“I think my main musical influences would have to have come from records like Michael Jackson’s Off The Wall and then the stuff I spent my teens in love with, the likes of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin. I was obsessed with The Rat Pack, and always thought I would become one of those old school crooners, like what Michael Buble did with the sound. I didn’t listen to much hip-hop growing up, I was only interested in one artist and that was Jay-Z. His honesty, the relatable way that he has always crafted his lyrics and then of course the incredible business acumen of that man.

“In recent times, a lot of my musical influences have come from the incredible body of work left to us by Fela Kuti. Finding that man’s music has given even deeper purpose to the things I write,” Tehn Diamond said then. Daily News