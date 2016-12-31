GUMEDE DEPARTS: ‘I take my rest with fond memories of my time’

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Celebrated football administrator Ndumiso Gumede who leaves the game today, has chosen the day to goad those who suspended him from involvement in football, Zifa.

“It is a suspension which has to be rectified by congress in their next meeting but I was retiring anywhere, that has no effect on me. In any event that suspension cannot stop me from subscribing to DSTV and watching what can even be better football. No one can come to my home and say I must not watch football on DSTV,” quipped Gumede

After more than five decades of involvement with football, Gumede today departs from the sport that catapulted him into a national and world icon.

He has been into club management as Highlanders chairman and also is the former Zifa vice chairman, secretary general and chief executive officer.

He also served as a Caf match commissioner, was part of the Asiagate investigations team, a position that at one time saw him dress up as a woman to hide from some hitmen. He is a member of the Fifa Interpol on match fixing prevention.

“I take my rest with fond memories of my time in football,” said Gumede, the former Highlanders chairman who leaves the club today as its first chief executive officer.

He ruled out any chances of coming back into mainstream football administration as has been the case before when he has been asked by such icons as the late Vice President of Zimbabwe Joshua Nkomo and the late former President Canaan Banana to come back from retirement.

“I am not young anymore, I’m 71 and my health is not in the best state with anthritis on my knee and hip,” he said when asked about the possibility of coming back into football.

And as he turns his back from football Gumede also opened up on what he called unfair credit given to him for the achievements at Highlanders such as the acquisition of the club’s properties.

“People have been making mistakes over the years by saying ‘Gumede achieved this and that’ especially our properties which is the Luveve camp house, popularly known as Hotel California, the clubhouse as well as our offices.

“Look, I was not a one-man committee, I was merely a chairman who led a vibrant group of men and together, we acquired those properties on behalf of the club,” said Gumede who first became Highlanders chairman in 1978.

At that time Highlanders were playing in the South Zone League having broken away from the national league in protest over some unfair treatment by the national leadership then.

He persuaded the club to rejoin the national league.

“At Independence I was asked to serve in the interim Zifa executive by the then youngest Minister in Government, Teurai Ropa Mujuru, who was the Minister of Youth, Sport and Recreation but in 1983 we were kicked out,” said Gumede.

He said he got fed up with football and became the Highlanders Basketball Club chairman up until he was invited to finish Malcom King’s term following his resignation.

“I initially refused until I got a call from one Joshua Nkomo who said who did I think I was to refuse what the people wanted, I returned to football,” he said.

Gumede said there were sad memories in his long career in football like being accused of propping up Zapu using Highlanders. He said at one time he was arrested on accusations of insulting President Mugabe.

“Some clown had written a very long letter insulting His Excellency and someone thought it was Ndumiso Gumede.

“The sad memories though are far outweighed by the fond memories I have about the game, I shall forever cherish my time and leave a satisfied man,” said Gumede. The Chronicle