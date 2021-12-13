‘Bosso 90 to strictly recruit players aged below 20’ acting CEO Moyo

Highlanders FC Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronald Moyo (30) on Monday morning revealed that the club has made it a new mandatory policy to strictly recruit players who are aged 20 years and below for their developmental side, Bosso 90.

Moyo said this during a press conference which was held at the club offices today (Monday) ahead of the initiative to celebrate and honour club icon Ndumiso Gumede for attaining 40 years of service at the oldest club in the country.

The celebrations that were initiated by the supporters few months ago, are scheduled to take place later this month (22 December).

“We have made Bosso 90 a strictly under 20 side. In our current squad we only have two players who are 22 years old and the other two who are aged 21 then a couple who are 20 years old, infact three or four but the rest of the team comprises of players who are aged 19 and below,” Moyo confidently said.

Adding on to his sentiments, the 30-year-old said the youngest players in the team is a duo of two players both aged 15.

“The reason why we have kept a very few who are above 20 is because of coaches who seem to be interested in their talent and said they might be moved to the first team maybe sometime next year.

“But the majority of our squad are players under the age of 19, the youngest players we have in the squad include two boys who are still 15 years old and are already playing division one football,” expressing his delight, Moyo added.

The elated Moyo also cited that the new move is a positive step for the Bulawayo giants who of late have been relying much on bringing in players bought from other clubs.

Moyo who previously has been the public relations officer at Bosso before he was handed over a baton to stand in as the club’s interim CEO, indicated the reason towards this new initiative embarked by Highlanders, saying;

“The move to recruit players who are strictly under 20 is because we want to fill in the PSL slot which requires teams to register five of their players who are aged 20.

“Last time we ended up having a challenge where we had a developmental side playing competitive football in division one but failed to get five players to fit in that slot.

“We also can’t have players who play in the developmental side but are older that someone who plays in the first team.”

The youthful CEO’s remarks comes a day after Bosso 90’s triumphal win over new boys in the Zifa Southern Region Division One, Ratanang during a Wafa Wafa tournament match played at White City Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Bulawayo giants’ developmental side won 3-2 on penalties after the match had ended in a six goal thriller at full time.

The team won the match after securing a hard fought 3-3 draw after suffering a 3-1 goal deficit during the game but at regulation time they had managed to force a deadlock.

And this was before the game proceeded straight into a penalty shootout where Bosso 90 won 3-2 to book themselves into the next round of the tournament. Nehanda Radio