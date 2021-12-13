Zanu-PF to share ZWL 500m (US$4.8m) with MDC-T, main opposition snubbed

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has once again chosen to snub the main opposition MDC Alliance and allocated ZWL 500 million (US$4.8m) to the ruling Zanu PF party and the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora.

According to the Treasury’s blue book, the two parties under the Political Parties Finance Act, will share the money with the split based on the number of constituency seats in the National Assembly.

Only Zanu PF and the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora were allocated the funds despite the fact that MDC Alliance garnered more votes than the smaller opposition party during the last plebiscite.

Due to Zanu PF’s two thirds majority in Parliament, it is set to get away with the largest share of the money estimated at US$400 million (US$3.8 million) while MDC-T will pocket at least $100 million (US$971 000).

A controversial Supreme Court ruling delivered in March last year, gave MDC-T powers to control the main opposition MDC Alliance by declaring Nelson Chamisa’s leadership illegitimate.

Mwonzora went on to recall more than half of MDC Alliance MPs and councilors accusing them of supporting Chamisa regardless of the fact that they contested the last election under the MDC Alliance ticket.

Through the help of the police, Mwonzora grabbed the party’s headquarters in Harare and was allocated all the funds that were supposed to be given to Chamisa’s party.

Against this background, MDC Alliance supporters have initiated fundraising platforms to support their party financially

Chamisa’s supporters recently raised US$120 000 to buy the security vehicle for the country’s mainstream opposition leader after the vehicles he was traveling in were repeatedly attacked by Zanu PF supporters during a countrywide tour some weeks ago.

Government, however, has since quoted a law prohibiting political parties from receiving funding from foreigners and indicated that it will seize the bullet proof car.

Constitutional law expert Lovemore Madhuku last week told The Standard that the fundraising by the MDC Alliance supporters was above board.

“There is nothing wrong with party supporters coming together to buy their leader anything,” Madhuku said.

“These are ordinary people who can come together and buy their leader a vehicle. They are not foreigners and this is not foreign funding.

“It is not prohibited under the said Act and it will also be evil if anyone prohibits that initiative by the supporters.”

MDC Alliance supporters have also embarked on a mobilisation campaign for voter registration, and invented a new challenge, “The Nelson Chamisa Defend the Vote Fundraiser (USD 2 350 000)” ahead of the 2023 elections. Nehanda Radio