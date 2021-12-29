Legendary former Highlanders chairman Ndumiso Gumede dies

Former Highlanders chairman and long serving football administrator Ndumiso Gumede (76) has died at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo.

At the age of 33 back in 1978, Gumede found himself at the helm of the Highlanders executive committee, taking over from Landcut Gumbo.

During his tenure as Highlanders chairman, Gumede also served as the club’s chief executive officer. He is also a former Zifa vice-president, chief executive officer and committee member.

Only a week ago Bosso put together an event where Gumede was honoured for his 48 years of service to football.

