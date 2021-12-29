Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Former Bosso chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede
Former Bosso chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede
SportsFeaturedNews

Legendary former Highlanders chairman Ndumiso Gumede dies

By Nehanda Radio 15,067

Former Highlanders chairman and long serving football administrator Ndumiso Gumede (76) has died at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo.

At the age of 33 back in 1978, Gumede found himself at the helm of the Highlanders executive committee, taking over from Landcut Gumbo.

During his tenure as Highlanders chairman, Gumede also served as the club’s chief executive officer. He is also a former Zifa vice-president, chief executive officer and committee member.

Only a week ago Bosso put together an event where Gumede was honoured for his 48 years of service to football.

More details as they come…….

Related Articles

‘Bosso 90 to strictly recruit players aged below…

24,851

The best ZIFA president we never had

19,651

Exploring the nexus between Majaivana’s music and Bosso…

8,175

Ndumiso Gumede the man

11,752
Donate to Nehanda Radio
Nehanda Radio 34970 posts

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

You might also like More from author
Comments