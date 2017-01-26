Advertisement
Nehanda Radio - Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio
25 C
Harare
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Trending

Load more
Advertisement

Politics

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Deputy Minister Dr Godfrey Gandawa

Gandawa ally cries foul

0
By Fungai Lupande A businessman accused of intimidating a key witness in a case in which Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Deputy...

MP harassed over late husband’s estate

Saviour Kasukuwere

Kasukuwere mauls Mnangagwa supporters

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko

Zanu PF slammed over NPRC Bill

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa responds to questions from legislators in the National Assembly

‘Only 20pc of Zimbos have new Constitution’

Load more

Opinion

Benjamin Semwayo

ECOWAS shames Sadc

0
By Benjamin Semwayo After ruling The Gambia with an iron rod for two decades Yahya Jammeh’s days are finally over. Jammeh is remembered for terminating...
Former judge in Zimbabwe Justice Benjamin Paradza

ZUNDE challenges SADC to learn from The Gambia

Eddie Cross

Always something new out of Africa

Takura Zhangazha

Ecowas vs SADC? Comparison is good, context still matters

Tanonoka Joseph Whande

ECOWAS might just as well replace the African Union

Load more

Business

Samuel Undenge

PR firm exposes Zanu PF minister

2
By Daniel Nemukuyu It has emerged that Energy Minister Samuel Undenge lied that Fruitful Communications Private Limited was doing Public Relations Consultancy work for Zesa...

Zim running out of US dollars

Telecel Zimbabwe

Telecel takeover in new twist

Walter Chidhakwa

Government to issue deadlines for idle chrome ground

Outside the Econet Wireless headquarters in Harare

Econet shares tumble 10 percent

Load more

Showbiz

Madonna denies trying to adopt two more children from Malawi

3
Reports say the singer, who has two adopted children from the country, appeared in court in Lilongwe with two unidentified children Madonna has denied reports...
Julius Malema asks South Africa to pray for gospel singer Lundi

Julius Malema asks South Africa to pray for gospel singer Lundi

Jah Prayzah

Jah Prayzah sets up own music label

Joe Wailer preaches peace, unity in new album

‘Fans will always determine Coca-Cola charts’

Load more

Sports

Uganda's Godfrey Walusimbi challenges Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma on the Stade d'Oyem's rain-soaked pitch.

Egypt and Ghana qualify, as Mali’s hopes are washed away

0
It never rains for Mali, but it pours. Two years ago, the Eagles exited the Africa Cup of Nations in the cruelest fashion possible.
Costa Nhamoinesu playing for Czech giants Sparta Prague

Afcon is class: Nhamoinesu

Callisto Pasuwa

Pasuwa still in charge: Zifa

Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho becomes highest paid player at Liverpool with new deal

Usain Bolt and Nesta Carter of Jamaica © Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Usain Bolt loses Beijing Olympic relay gold after Nesta Carter tests...

Load more

Follow us on Social Media

317,176FansLike
16,298FollowersFollow
659FollowersFollow
64,474FollowersFollow
5,441SubscribersSubscribe

Latest

Load more

Local

‘Impotent’ rapist jailed 15 years

5
By Tanaka Mrewa A 60-year-old man from Plumtree who raped his 16-year-old niece has been sentenced to 15 years in jail. The man whose name has...

Kombi theft tout dumps vehicle

Suicide over pregnant minor

Municipal police early last year destroyed vendors' stalls in Harare's city centre

Vendors stay put – for now

Load more

Diaspora

R1.7m diamond smuggler nabbed in SA

14
A 35-year-old Zimbabwean man was arrested in South Africa for possessing 123 carats of diamonds worth R1.7 million. According to the South African Police Services,...
Jimmy Chaune from Beitbridge, who owned a security company in South Africa’s Limpopo province, was killed while in the company of a female companion in Musina extension 12.

Zimbabwean businessman shot dead in South Africa

Boxer Dereck Chisora avoids driving ban after appealing against sentence

Dereck Chisora avoids driving ban after appealing against sentence

SA govt denies anti-immigration crusade

Load more

International

Donald Trump to be sued by woman who accused him of sexual assault

President Donald Trump says he believes waterboarding works

2
US President Donald Trump has said he believes waterboarding works, saying "we have to fight fire with fire". Mr Trump told ABC News he would...

Mexico: We will not pay for Trump border wall

Equatorial Guinea confirms hosting ousted Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh

Somali hotel bomb attack ‘kills 28’, say ambulance staff

Load more
© Nehanda Radio: All Rights Reserved