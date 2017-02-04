Politics
Calls to boycott Mugabe bash
By Jeffrey Muvundusi MDC vice president, Thokozani Khupe, has joined the loudening chorus by opposition and civil society groups who are calling for a boycott...
Opinion
Mugabe must be forced to go!!!
By Benjamin Molife The pictures that you see on Whatsapp, Facebook and other social networking media about Zimbabwe makes one shed a tear. Recently our...
Business
Minister in ‘racial jibe’, says blacks don’t want to pay taxes
Zimbabwean Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has reportedly accused black businesses of refusing to pay taxes and yet "expect government to provide them with public...
Showbiz
Beyonce shares more insanely sweet pictures of her baby bump, this...
By Elizabeth Adetula | Metro | Beyonce has posted some more pictures of her baby bump and they’re pretty damn cool. Queen Bey doesn’t do things...
Sports
Who is most to blame for Manchester United’s wastefulness in front...
By Simon Rice | Metro | Manchester United’s wastefulness in front of goal has been brought into focus yet again this week after their 0-0...
Local
Death row inmates’ fate hangs in balance
By Tendai Kamhungira Death row inmates will have to wait longer before knowing their fate after the Constitutional Court (Con-Court) on Wednesday struck off the...
Diaspora
Zim man in court accused of killing wife in UK supermarket...
A Zimbabwean man appeared in court on Thursday accused of murdering his wife, after her body was found in a car outside a supermarket...
International
I’ll dress like a woman when you act like a president,...
According to a former Trump campaign worker, quoted in a news report by Axios, the president wants the men who work for him to wear ties and the women to dress "appropriately".