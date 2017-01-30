Advertisement
Monday, January 30, 2017

Politics

Mugabe sneaks back into Zimbabwe

7
By Fungi Kwaramba Warring Zanu PF factions, which were hoping to use President Robert Mugabe’s return home from his month-long holiday in the Far East with...
Munyaradzi Kereke

Jailed rapist and former MP Kereke says “I’m Sorry” to Gono

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Dr Joram Gumbo

Joram Gumbo defends Mnangagwa in “I’m the boss” saga

Jabulani Sibanda

My silence is louder, says Jabulani Sibanda

War Vets Secretary General Victor Matemadanda

War veterans threaten to beat up anti-Mnangagwa protestors

Opinion

George Charamba

Nathaniel Manheru: The mouse that needed some help

10
By Nathaniel Manheru: THE OTHER SIDE It has been a week of laughter and good political humour, not least because my party triumphed in Bikita...
Mutsa Murenje

Two heads are better than one

First Lady Grace Mugabe

Grace Mugabe – The first lady from hell

Spare the vendors, typhoid a ZANU-PF baby

Kuda Bhejana

Kuda Bhejana: Why Tendai Biti is Zanu PF’s license for rigging...

Business

Gloria Magombo, Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) chief executive

Government cancels Essar’s licences

7
By Phillimon Mhlanga Government has cancelled Indian conglomerate, Essar Africa Holdings’ power generation licences after the company ditched the country due to government bickering over...

Businesses to be prosecuted for charging extra for payments made in...

Walter Chidhakwa

$1m released for Kamativi Mine preliminary work

Air Zimbabwe plane

Air Zimbabwe plane fails to land in Bulawayo due to bad...

Samuel Undenge

PR firm exposes Zanu PF minister

Showbiz

I am a product of charity: Maud Chifamba

9
By Rumbidzai Mbewe She is the girl who proved to everyone that girls are intelligent and even set a record by being the first female...
Former Big Brother Africa reality TV star Wendall Parson

BBA star Wendall sued by his mother

Third attempt: Zim gospel singer commits suicide, records the act

Julius Malema seen here with the late gospel singer Lundi

Jacob Zuma leads tributes for the late gospel star Lundi Tyamara

Rapper Cassper Nyovest

Cassper’s heartbreak: One of my girls told me she has a...

Sports

Andre Ayew

Ayew brothers score to fire Ghana into #AFCON2017 semi-finals

1
Ghana's Ayew brothers grabbed a goal each to beat DR Congo 2-1 and put the Black Stars through to the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

French club courts Billiat

Rather unsurprisingly the 35 year old looks a bit emotional. Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images

Australian Open: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to win 18th Grand...

Knowledge Musona

We must not panic, we need to cool down first: Musona

Khama Billiat tipped among African stars to move to England

Latest

Local

Boy (10) drowns in Sizinda

3
A 10-YEAR-OLD boy from Tshabalala in Bulawayo drowned on Thursday while swimming with his friends at a nearby dam in the neighbouring Sizinda suburb.
Kingdom Embassy prophet Passion Java recently got remarried to Ethiopian beauty Lily Tsegaye in Jamaica

Prophet Java’s world collapses…. fails to pay rent… evicted from Borrowdale...

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango

O- Level attachment talks begin

Vicar-General Bigboy Gawa of the Anglican Church Province of Zimbabwe seen here with the notorious former Bishop Nolbert Kunonga

Christians should be wary of being hoodwinked by “prophets”

Diaspora

Zimbabwean man jailed 6 years in South Africa for opening own...

27
A ZIMBABWEAN man was yesterday jailed for six years in South Africa for opening an illegal immigration office at Beitbridge Border Post.

R1.7m diamond smuggler nabbed in SA

Jimmy Chaune from Beitbridge, who owned a security company in South Africa’s Limpopo province, was killed while in the company of a female companion in Musina extension 12.

Zimbabwean businessman shot dead in South Africa

Boxer Dereck Chisora avoids driving ban after appealing against sentence

Dereck Chisora avoids driving ban after appealing against sentence

International

Mozambique's opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama

Mozambique rebel leader accuses soldiers of violating ceasefire

2
Mozambique's rebel leader Afonso Dhlakama has accused government forces of violating a ceasefire his armed group Renamo had declared following a surge in deadly violence last year.
Adama Barrow

Gambia president plans massive overhaul, but keeps secret police

Gunman kills lawyer for Myanmar’s ruling party at airport

Judge suspends ‘Muslim ban’ deportations amid huge protests at US airports

