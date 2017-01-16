Advertisement
Nehanda Radio - Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio
18.3 C
Harare
Monday, January 16, 2017

Trending

Load more
Advertisement

Politics

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Deputy Minister Dr Godfrey Gandawa

Gandawa points finger at ZACC

3
By Fungai Lupande Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Deputy Minister Godfrey Gandawa on Friday accused the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) of harassment...
Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Man up or sink: Backers tell Mnangagwa…. fight fire with fire

Bonus talks resume

Grace Mugabe addressing one of her power exhibition rallies in Rushinga

Zanu PF women in explosive fight

VP Mnangagwa seen here with Energy Mutodi with the coffee mug that torched a political storm

‘Zanu PF bigwigs cowards’

Load more

Opinion

Saviour Kasukuwere

The Price we pay for Lousy Government

0
By Eddie Cross This past week, the Minister of Local Government, Saviour Kasukuwere, made a statement in which he claimed that maladministration by MDC led...
File picture of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe arriving in Havana for an official three-day visit with President Fidel Castro

Fidel Castro reduces Robert Mugabe to a village buffoon

Tinashe Chisaira

The Warriors’ brave bonus fight calls for solidarity at #AFCON2017

Morgan Tsvangirai and Joice Mujuru seen here in Gweru

Opposition politicians must swallow pride and agree a coalition

Protests against President Mugabe's government are mounting in Zimbabwe

The endgame to Zimbabwe’s mindless dictatorship

Load more

Business

Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Professor Francis Gudyanga

Mbada scandal unearthed…. Govt lost millions through under-declaring

3
By Lloyd Gumbo recently in CHIADZWA Mbada Diamonds could have prejudiced the State of millions of dollars by under-declaring its diamond sales over the years...
ICT minister Supa Mandiwanzira

Mandiwanzira is a liar: Econet

Takwana Tyaranini

Young Zimbabwean tech entrepreneur behind Africa’s hottest mobile airtime start-up

Outside the Econet Wireless headquarters in Harare

Mandiwanzira reversal “false and misleading” says Econet

Millers, bakers clash over bread price

Load more

Showbiz

Yesteryear Pantsula musician Taso

Yesteryear singer-dancer Taso leaves ‘tough’ music industry

4
By Problem Masau Do you still remember the song Vaka Zimbabwe which was a regular on ZBCTV’s Mutinhimira Wemimhanzi/Ezomgido? Well, Taso real name Shepherd Kunodziya is...
Leonard “Karikoga” Zhakata (Picture by NewsDay)

Zhakata, persecuted but still standing

Jah Prayzah

Open letter to Jah Prayzah

Male strippers invade Harare

Male strippers invade Harare

Tehn Diamond drops debut album

Load more

Sports

Emmanuel Adebayor

Emmanuel Adebayor returns to international stage with Togo

0
By Mark Gleeson Togo's Emmanuel Adebayor returns to a major footballing stage for the first time since the striker's spell at Crystal Palace ended last...
Langton Mutimba

Ex-Rhinos player Mutimba dies

Zimbabwe celebrate after scoring but could not hold on for victory

Riyad Mahrez scores twice to rescue Algeria vs Zimbabwe

DR Congo players are due on the pitch in Gabon on Monday

Afcon 2017: DR Congo boycott training in bonus row

Guinea-Bissau are playing in their first Africa Cup of Nations finals

Guinea-Bissau shock hosts Gabon to secure draw in #AFCON2017 opener

Load more
Advertisement

Follow us on Social Media

313,627FansLike
16,235FollowersFollow
659FollowersFollow
63,920FollowersFollow
5,409SubscribersSubscribe

Latest

Load more

Local

Police at the scene of the murder along Siyephambili Drive in Bulawayo

Assailants kill cyclist, dump body at roadside in Bulawayo

17
A MAN from Bulawayo has been found dead along Siyephambili Drive in Bellevue suburb after allegedly being murdered while cycling home.
Mr Martin Khabo on a hospital bed at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo

Fresh gold war erupts: 10 hospitalised after panners’ bloody attack on...

Former boxing promoter, Stalin Mau Mau

Former boxing promoter Mau Mau faces trial in $800k fraud case

OK Zimbabwe

Man hacks into OK Zimbabwe system, steals $70 000

Load more

Diaspora

Moud Goba is a project manager at Micro Rainbow International.

Zim gay activist in the UK: Moud Goba – “Part gay...

186
Moud Goba is a project manager at Micro Rainbow International. Originally from Zimbabwe, she helps fellow lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) refugees find...
Robert and Grace Mugabe

Give Grace a million dollars – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

Takwana Tyaranini

Young Zimbabwean tech entrepreneur behind Africa’s hottest mobile airtime start-up

Zimbabwe-SA special permit holders edgy

Load more

International

Dozens dead after Turkish cargo plane wipes out village near airport

1
A Turkish cargo plane has crashed into a village just outside Kyrgyzstan’s main international airport killing dozens.
The shooting occurred as children were dropped off at St George’s RC Primary in Glasgow (Picture: Google Maps)

Gunman opens fire outside primary school in Glasgow

Bushiri recently filled up the FNB Stadium outside Soweto, a move that has put him right up there with rock stars and sports cup finales.

‘Prophet’ Shepherd Bushiri crossover service attracts 100k people

Adama Barrow, 51, who spent his early years tackling shoplifters at Argos's store on London's Holloway Road, staged a shock victory over President Yahya Jammeh, who had vowed to rule "for a billion years if necessary".

Gambia President-elect Barrow ‘to stay in Senegal until inauguration’

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Nehanda Radio: All Rights Reserved
error: Content is protected !!