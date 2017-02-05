Advertisement
Sunday, February 5, 2017

Politics

Detained #ThisFlag pastor Evan Mawarire: ‘I’m being treated well’

17
Detained Zimbabwe protest pastor Evan Mawarire says he's being well treated in the maximum security prison in Harare where he's being held - but...
MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai during a demo demanding the location of missing activist Itai Dzamara

Tsvangirai calls for calm, belief

MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe

Ncube’s MDC slams Khupe

Protests against President Mugabe's government are mounting in Zimbabwe

Mugabe insult trial flops

First Lady Grace Mugabe

‘Queen of Grace’ leader in tyres wrangle

Opinion

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko (right)

Mphoko makes a fool of himself on national television

38
By Luke Tamborinyoka Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday embarrassed himself on national television when he alleged, with a straight face, that popular political leader Morgan...
Sibanengi Dube

Nasty smear campaign against #ThisFlag Evan Mawarire: Has Zanu PF damaged...

Dr Patson Dzamara (Picture by Mail & Guardian

Of Kindergarten jokers and a gullible audience

#ThisFlag protest pastor Evan Mawarire arrested on return to Zimbabwe from U.S.

ZimRights condemns arrest of Evan Mawarire

Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku ( red gown) swears in Robert Mugabe as the President of Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in 2013

Of disrespected legal concepts and principles

Business

Minister without Finance: Patrick Chinamasa

Minister in ‘racial jibe’, says blacks don’t want to pay taxes

89
Zimbabwean Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has reportedly accused black businesses of refusing to pay taxes and yet "expect government to provide them with public...
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra)

Zimra smiles to the bank: Surpasses

Hwange Colliery

Hwange Colliery cuts labour force by 60 percent

Govt rules out rand adoption

PSMAS suspends five executives

Showbiz

Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya

Gonyeti basks in Nama nomination

2
Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya says being the first woman to be nominated for the Outstanding Comedian category by the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) is a massive endorsement of her talent.
Controversial dancer Beverly Sibanda

I’m madly in love with Andy Muridzo says Beverly Sibanda

Gospel Music Legends: Olivia and Charles Charamba

Mai Charamba opens up on 8-year hiatus

Musician Andy Muridzo

Andy Muridzo’s nightmare continues….. Jah Prayzah deal ends Bev romance

Beyonce shares more insanely sweet pictures of her baby bump, this...

Sports

Callisto Pasuwa

Let’s get ready for life after Pasuwa

10
Chances are history will fail to acknowledge Callisto Pasuwa as the Warriors coach who somehow managed to work twice as much for half as much without much fuss.

Zifa to call time on Pasuwa

Who is most to blame for Manchester United’s wastefulness in front...

Thibaut Courtois v Petr Cech: The stats that reveal Chelsea made...

Cameroon beat Ghana to reach #AFCON2017 final

Latest

Local

Prophet Walter Magaya

Govt commissions Magaya’s mountain

91
By Vasco Chaya Tourism minister Walter Mzembi said government expects the newly-commissioned Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries’ Prayer Mountain to draw thousands of tourists and...

Bonda Hospital is in the ICU

Apostle Rodney Chipoyera

Apostle Chipoyera targets witches, wizards

Farai Maguwu

Activist Maguwu files for divorce

Diaspora

Norbert Chikerema seen here with wife Nyasha Kahari

Zim man in court accused of killing wife in UK supermarket...

33
A Zimbabwean man appeared in court on Thursday accused of murdering his wife, after her body was found in a car outside a supermarket...

Zim woman found stabbed to death in Lidl UK car park...

President Robert Mugabe

You’ll be OK, Mugabe govt tells SA-based Zimbabweans amid xenophobia fears

Zimbabwean student swept out to sea

International

Donald Trump to be sued by woman who accused him of sexual assault

US appeals court denies Donald Trump’s request to reinstate travel ban

0
The US federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's request to reinstate a travel ban blocked by a federal judge on Friday.
President Donald Trump holds up the executive order (Picture: AP)

Travel ban: US temporarily suspends order as Trump derides judge

Adama Barrow

Gambia’s President Barrow scraps Jammeh’s four-day week

Police officer Elizabeth Rooney felt the comments were "misogynistic and unpresidential"

I’ll dress like a woman when you act like a president,...

