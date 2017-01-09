Politics
‘Zim must learn from Ghana’
Daily News (News Editor), Gift Phiri, spoke to MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa, who accompanied party president Morgan Tsvangirai to Saturday’s inauguration of Ghana’s new President Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra.
Opinion
175 quadrillion old Zimbabwe dollars equals five US dollars
By Benjamin Semwayo A Jeopardy video clip doing the rounds on the social media reignited the controversy over the mismanagement of the economy by Zanu...
Business
Potraz under fire
Consumers and business leaders have blasted the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) for unilaterally increasing the price of data and voice...
Showbiz
Mike Tyson will train Chris Brown in his fight against Soulja...
Mike Tyson has confirmed that he'll be training Chris Brown in his grudge fight against rapper Soulja Boy. The former heavyweight champion was asked to...
Sports
Full List: Zimbabwe Afcon squad players and their clubs
Full List: Zimbabwe Afcon squad players and their clubs. The Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon takes place between 14 January and 5 February.
Local
Council to hike water tariffs
By Helen Kadirire Hard-pressed Harare City Council (HCC) is considering hiking water tariffs as part of measures to shore up its dwindling revenues. According to the...
Diaspora
‘Underpaid’ Zim farm workers lose R1,6m case
By Thupeyo Muleya A South African magistrate has thrown out a bid by 300 Zimbabwean farm workers who sought to recover R1,6 million from a...
International
Girlfriend stabbed lover because he ate all her chips
By Tanveer Mann | Metro | A woman stabbed her lover with a knife following a meal with friends because he ate all her chips. Dianne Margaret...