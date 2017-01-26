Politics
Gandawa ally cries foul
By Fungai Lupande A businessman accused of intimidating a key witness in a case in which Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Deputy...
Opinion
ECOWAS shames Sadc
By Benjamin Semwayo After ruling The Gambia with an iron rod for two decades Yahya Jammeh’s days are finally over. Jammeh is remembered for terminating...
Business
PR firm exposes Zanu PF minister
By Daniel Nemukuyu It has emerged that Energy Minister Samuel Undenge lied that Fruitful Communications Private Limited was doing Public Relations Consultancy work for Zesa...
Showbiz
Madonna denies trying to adopt two more children from Malawi
Reports say the singer, who has two adopted children from the country, appeared in court in Lilongwe with two unidentified children Madonna has denied reports...
Sports
Egypt and Ghana qualify, as Mali’s hopes are washed away
It never rains for Mali, but it pours. Two years ago, the Eagles exited the Africa Cup of Nations in the cruelest fashion possible.
Local
‘Impotent’ rapist jailed 15 years
By Tanaka Mrewa A 60-year-old man from Plumtree who raped his 16-year-old niece has been sentenced to 15 years in jail. The man whose name has...
Diaspora
R1.7m diamond smuggler nabbed in SA
A 35-year-old Zimbabwean man was arrested in South Africa for possessing 123 carats of diamonds worth R1.7 million. According to the South African Police Services,...
International
President Donald Trump says he believes waterboarding works
US President Donald Trump has said he believes waterboarding works, saying "we have to fight fire with fire". Mr Trump told ABC News he would...