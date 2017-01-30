Politics
Mugabe sneaks back into Zimbabwe
By Fungi Kwaramba Warring Zanu PF factions, which were hoping to use President Robert Mugabe’s return home from his month-long holiday in the Far East with...
Opinion
Nathaniel Manheru: The mouse that needed some help
By Nathaniel Manheru: THE OTHER SIDE It has been a week of laughter and good political humour, not least because my party triumphed in Bikita...
Business
Government cancels Essar’s licences
By Phillimon Mhlanga Government has cancelled Indian conglomerate, Essar Africa Holdings’ power generation licences after the company ditched the country due to government bickering over...
Showbiz
I am a product of charity: Maud Chifamba
By Rumbidzai Mbewe She is the girl who proved to everyone that girls are intelligent and even set a record by being the first female...
Sports
Ayew brothers score to fire Ghana into #AFCON2017 semi-finals
Ghana's Ayew brothers grabbed a goal each to beat DR Congo 2-1 and put the Black Stars through to the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.
Local
Boy (10) drowns in Sizinda
A 10-YEAR-OLD boy from Tshabalala in Bulawayo drowned on Thursday while swimming with his friends at a nearby dam in the neighbouring Sizinda suburb.
Diaspora
Zimbabwean man jailed 6 years in South Africa for opening own...
A ZIMBABWEAN man was yesterday jailed for six years in South Africa for opening an illegal immigration office at Beitbridge Border Post.
International
Mozambique rebel leader accuses soldiers of violating ceasefire
Mozambique's rebel leader Afonso Dhlakama has accused government forces of violating a ceasefire his armed group Renamo had declared following a surge in deadly violence last year.