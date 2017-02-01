Advertisement
Nehanda Radio - Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Environment, Water and Climate Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

‘Zanu PF bigwigs loot leftovers’

By Blessings Mashaya Masvingo Zanu PF bigwigs allegedly looted leftovers from the party’s annual conference held in the south-eastern city in December last year, a...

‘Opposition in big trouble’

Jabulani Sibanda

Sibanda further remanded over ‘bedroom coup’ jibe

Premature Zanu PF campaign in full swing

Evan Mawarire

#ThisFlag Evan Mawarire arrested at Harare International airport

Terence Mukupe

Mukupe a witless idiot

By Robson Chere And it comes without saying that the empty vessels shout out the most and the most clueless give counsel. Wait this is just...
Tapiwa Mashakada

The need for a new paradigm shift in Zimbabwe

Death of moral fibre: Infidelity a serious cause for serious concern

Bishop Dave Chikosi

Enter with caution: Gold dust falling in the House of God

Dr Patson Dzamara (Picture by Mail & Guardian

We can’t keep complaining, and protesting, its time to start providing...

NetOne regularises licence fees

By Ndakaziva Majaka Zimbabwe's second largest mobile telecommunications company, NetOne, says it is working on strategies to complete its $137 million licence fee within the...

OK’s Zireva calls it a day

Mines Minister Walter Chidhakwa

ZimAlloys scrounges for new investor

Honda and GM planning low-cost hydrogen cars

Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company workers walk to its plant in Redcliff, Kwekwe

Retrenched Zisco workers await packages

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Ashley Morgen

Miss Tourism, designers bury hatchet

By Sharon Muguwu Miss Tourism Zimbabwe and fashion designers who made dresses for the 2016 edition of the pageant have buried the hatchet following a...
Andy Muridzo

Open your eyes, Andy Muridzo

Kim K is the celeb most people want to have sex...

Musician Andy Muridzo

Musician denies impregnating Bev

Zexie Manatsa back in the studio

Bolt resigned to losing gold, but not holding grudges

Usain Bolt says he is resigned to the fact that he's lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals, but isn't holding any grudges...

Emmanuel Adebayor: Istanbul Basaksehir sign striker on 18-month deal

Phillip Chiyangwa

$475k windfall for Zifa

DYNAMOS interim coach Lloyd Mutasa

Mutasa gives Mukuruva ultimatum

Alex rocks to Yadah Stars’ vision

A worried Borrowdale resident inspects torrents near an upmarket two-storey house

Borrowdale floods saga takes new twist

By Helen Kadirire The Borrowdale flooding case has taken a new twist, with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) saying the privately-owned dam that led to...

State varsities to slash salaries

Gweru man jailed 12yrs for fatal assault

Bulawayo supply dam spills

Zim woman found stabbed to death in Lidl UK car park...

A husband has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife after she was found stabbed to death in a Lidl supermarket car park.
President Robert Mugabe

You’ll be OK, Mugabe govt tells SA-based Zimbabweans amid xenophobia fears

Zimbabwean student swept out to sea

Botswana police arrest 8th Zimbo who escaped from prison

African Union backs mass withdrawal from ICC

The African Union has called for the mass withdrawal of member states from the International Criminal Court (ICC). However, the resolution is non-binding, with Nigeria...

David Cameron ‘tried to get Mail editor sacked’ over Brexit stance

Oscar Pistorius prosecutor Gerrie Nel joins Afriforum

‘They’re coming to burn our homes and rape our women’

