Politics
Zanu PF fights over new Chief Justice
The ruling Zanu PF is deeply divided over proposed constitutional amendments seeking to reinstate President Robert Mugabe’s sole power to unilaterally appoint a new Chief Justice (CJ).
Opinion
The words we corrupted into Shona
By Simba Mazoyo There are so many words we swiftly use in our day to day Shona conversations unaware that they are not even Shona....
Business
Zimra suspends 8 more managers
By Lloyd Gumbo Eight more Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) senior managers have been suspended after a forensic audit implicated them in shady dealings feared to...
Showbiz
Killer T refuses to go on stage
Zimdancehall star Killer T refused to perform at the City Sports Bar in Harare on Thursday after a few fans turned up for his show.
Sports
Chinese club offered Real Madrid £250m for Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid were offered about £250m by an unnamed Chinese club for Cristiano Ronaldo, says his agent Jorge Mendes. Ronaldo would have earned £1.6m a week.
Local
Ezekiel Guti University holds inaugural graduation ceremony
The Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (Zegu) has held its inaugural graduation ceremony where 44 students graduated with various degrees.
Diaspora
Charles Mhlauri cheats death
Former Warriors and CAPS United coach Charles Mhlauri cheated death together with his wife and four kids on Tuesday morning when they escaped unharmed...
International
At least 35 people dead and 40 injured after Turkish nightclub...
At least 35 people have been killed after a gunman reportedly dressed as Santa Claus attacked a nightclub in Turkey.