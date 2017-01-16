Politics
Gandawa points finger at ZACC
By Fungai Lupande Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Deputy Minister Godfrey Gandawa on Friday accused the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) of harassment...
Opinion
The Price we pay for Lousy Government
By Eddie Cross This past week, the Minister of Local Government, Saviour Kasukuwere, made a statement in which he claimed that maladministration by MDC led...
Business
Mbada scandal unearthed…. Govt lost millions through under-declaring
By Lloyd Gumbo recently in CHIADZWA Mbada Diamonds could have prejudiced the State of millions of dollars by under-declaring its diamond sales over the years...
Showbiz
Yesteryear singer-dancer Taso leaves ‘tough’ music industry
By Problem Masau Do you still remember the song Vaka Zimbabwe which was a regular on ZBCTV’s Mutinhimira Wemimhanzi/Ezomgido? Well, Taso real name Shepherd Kunodziya is...
Sports
Emmanuel Adebayor returns to international stage with Togo
By Mark Gleeson Togo's Emmanuel Adebayor returns to a major footballing stage for the first time since the striker's spell at Crystal Palace ended last...
Local
Assailants kill cyclist, dump body at roadside in Bulawayo
A MAN from Bulawayo has been found dead along Siyephambili Drive in Bellevue suburb after allegedly being murdered while cycling home.
Diaspora
Zim gay activist in the UK: Moud Goba – “Part gay...
Moud Goba is a project manager at Micro Rainbow International. Originally from Zimbabwe, she helps fellow lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) refugees find...
International
Dozens dead after Turkish cargo plane wipes out village near airport
A Turkish cargo plane has crashed into a village just outside Kyrgyzstan’s main international airport killing dozens.