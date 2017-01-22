Advertisement
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Politics

Zimbabwe People First president Joice Mujuru

Bikita West constituency by-election update

0
The Election Resource Centre (ERC) deployed a team of mobile observers in Bikita West constituency where voters are electing a Member of Parliament (MP)....
A luxurious villa in the Emirates Hills of Dubai

‘Mugabe renting $500K Dubai villa’

President Robert Mugabe seen here with Zanu PF youth league leader Kudzanai Chipanga

‘Mess with Mugabe and we’ll go to war’ – Zanu PF...

President Robert Mugabe

Damaging claims on Gukurahundi released by CIA

Madhuku condemns Bikita violence

Opinion

Jealousy Mawarire being interviewed by journalists

Reasons why a pre-election coalition is desirable in Zimbabwe

0
By Jealousy Mawarire My experience working in the area of elections, since my days at the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn), and the Centre for...
Voice and data services

Expensive data, a new form of censorship in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe

Political violence in Zimbabwe starts from the top

Takura Zhangazha

Land as state currency in Zimbabwe (Literally)

Protests against President Mugabe's government are mounting in Zimbabwe

Charles Moyo: The true meaning of patriotism in Zimbabwe

Business

Parliament calls for ZiscoSteel revival

0
Parliament has called on Treasury and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to expedite the revival of the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (ZiscoSteel).
National Social Security Authority (Nssa)

NSSA retrenches, rehires managers

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra)

Zimra misses 2016 revenue target due to weak economy

Hwange Colliery

Hwange Colliery Company lurches into quandary

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya

Foreign currency shortages worsen

Showbiz

What they remember about System Tazvida

1
By Godwin Muzari | Memory Lane |  A lot of things happened while Memory Lane was on a long festive season break. It is good...
Two Mutare sisters Tanaka and Amanda Ranganawa have released a movie titled “All She Wants” which will be launched tomorrow at Golden Peacock Villa Hotel, in the eastern border city.

Two Mutare sisters release movie “All She Wants”

Loalwa Braz, with Kaoma, performing Lambada on BBC show Top of the Pops in 1989

Lambada singer Loalwa Braz found burned to death in a charred...

Wicknell Chivayo with his wife candidate

Wicknell Chivayo finally ‘finds potential wife’ – PICTURE

Carl Joshua Ncube to host 16th NAMAs

Sports

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney breaks Man United scoring record to rescue point at...

1
Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer with a sensational stoppage-time free-kick that rescued a point at Stoke.
Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli racially abused at football match in France

Ray of hope as Musona recovers

Danny Phiri of Zimbabwe battles with Abdelsalam Omar of Libya during the 2014 CAF African Nations Championships Semi Final

Why Pasuwa didn’t play Deco

Zimbabwe Warriors captain Willard Katsande (right) and coach Callisto Pasuwa at a press conference

It’s a reality check: Warriors, though, can still qualify for quarter...

Latest

Local

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Dr Joram Gumbo

MPs bid to dodge tollgate fees flops

0
By Patrick Chitumba Members of Parliament and councillors will not be exempted from paying tollgate fees, a cabinet minister has said. The Minister Transport and Infrastructural...

Man kills mum for ‘witchcraft’

Siyephambili Drive murder: Two suspects arrested

File picture of prisoners in Zimbabwe

Prisons in frantic bid to avert typhoid outbreak

Diaspora

South Africa reviews special permits for Zimbabweans

2
South Africa is reviewing the Zimbabwe Special Permit (ZPS) to decide the fate of about 200 000 Zimbabwean immigrants whose permits expire in December.
Cathula Sandals — Mr Donald Taisekwa Mandirahwe

Cathula Sandals: Indigenous shoe manufacturing pioneer dies

Another Zimbabwean jail breaker nabbed in Botswana

Botswana scales up bid to track down Zim jailbreakers

International

Donald Trump protests: Washington leads global rallies

0
Hundreds of thousands have massed for a "Women's March on Washington", part of a global day of protests against new US President Donald Trump.

#DonaldTrump’s speech shows America getting what it ordered

America First: How the world reacted to #DonaldTrump’s speech

Yahya Jammeh

Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh steps down after military pressure from neighbours

