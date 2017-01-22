Politics
Bikita West constituency by-election update
The Election Resource Centre (ERC) deployed a team of mobile observers in Bikita West constituency where voters are electing a Member of Parliament (MP)....
Opinion
Reasons why a pre-election coalition is desirable in Zimbabwe
By Jealousy Mawarire My experience working in the area of elections, since my days at the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn), and the Centre for...
Business
Parliament calls for ZiscoSteel revival
Parliament has called on Treasury and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to expedite the revival of the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (ZiscoSteel).
Showbiz
What they remember about System Tazvida
By Godwin Muzari | Memory Lane | A lot of things happened while Memory Lane was on a long festive season break. It is good...
Sports
Wayne Rooney breaks Man United scoring record to rescue point at...
Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer with a sensational stoppage-time free-kick that rescued a point at Stoke.
Local
MPs bid to dodge tollgate fees flops
By Patrick Chitumba Members of Parliament and councillors will not be exempted from paying tollgate fees, a cabinet minister has said. The Minister Transport and Infrastructural...
Diaspora
South Africa reviews special permits for Zimbabweans
South Africa is reviewing the Zimbabwe Special Permit (ZPS) to decide the fate of about 200 000 Zimbabwean immigrants whose permits expire in December.
International
Donald Trump protests: Washington leads global rallies
Hundreds of thousands have massed for a "Women's March on Washington", part of a global day of protests against new US President Donald Trump.