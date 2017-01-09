Advertisement
Nehanda Radio - Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio
19 C
Harare
Monday, January 9, 2017

Trending

Load more
Advertisement

Politics

‘Zim must learn from Ghana’

5
Daily News (News Editor), Gift Phiri, spoke to MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa, who accompanied party president Morgan Tsvangirai to Saturday’s inauguration of Ghana’s new President Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra.
Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has left Rainbow Towers Hotel which has been his home since December 2014 when he was appointed to the presidium.

Anti-Mphoko protester sues State

President Robert Mugabe has been in power for 36 uninterrupted years

Mugabe’s dairy gets duty-free import quota

‘Ghana President behind Tsvangirai’

Mutsvangwa raps Mugabe

Load more

Opinion

Benjamin Semwayo

175 quadrillion old Zimbabwe dollars equals five US dollars

5
By Benjamin Semwayo A Jeopardy video clip doing the rounds on the social media reignited the controversy over the mismanagement of the economy by Zanu...
File picture of Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) peacekeepers heading to Lesotho

Revisiting History: Sandura Commission on Willowvale Scandal early signs of a...

A competitive coalition in transitional epochs

Whitlaw Tanyanyiwa Mugwiji

Each generation must fight its own demons

Mugabe’s contempt for Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

Load more

Business

Outside the Econet Wireless headquarters in Harare

Potraz under fire

2
Consumers and business leaders have blasted the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) for unilaterally increasing the price of data and voice...

Back on feet. . . Blue Ribbon re-hires 300 workers

Mzembi to launch UNWTO bid

Loss-making Falgold mulls shutdown

Customers wait for cash at a CBZ branch in Harare (Picture by NewsDay)

CBZ suspends Visa cards use in Zim

Load more

Showbiz

Soulja Boy vs Chris Brown

Mike Tyson will train Chris Brown in his fight against Soulja...

1
Mike Tyson has confirmed that he'll be training Chris Brown in his grudge fight against rapper Soulja Boy. The former heavyweight champion was asked to...

StarBrite winner pockets $25 000

Outrage over Stunner, Olinda drama

Stunner and Olinda

Stunner, wife take followers for a ride

Focus on the right things: Pauline

Load more

Sports

Zimbabwe national football team "The Warriors" during a training session at the National Sports Stadium in Harare

Full List: Zimbabwe Afcon squad players and their clubs

0
Full List: Zimbabwe Afcon squad players and their clubs. The Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon takes place between 14 January and 5 February.

Stalemate for Liverpool’s youngsters

Muzadzi off to Ngezi?

Warriors issue apology

Warriors finally off

Load more
Advertisement

Follow us on Social Media

312,832FansLike
16,179FollowersFollow
659FollowersFollow
63,650FollowersFollow
5,382SubscribersSubscribe

Latest

Load more

Local

Harare drags Norton to court over water bill

Council to hike water tariffs

3
By Helen Kadirire Hard-pressed Harare City Council (HCC) is considering hiking water tariffs as part of measures to shore up its dwindling revenues. According to the...
Outrage as ZIMRA threatens to seize imported cars

Zimra to auction abandoned cars

Prophet Walter Magaya

Magaya speaks on $500k extortion plot

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango

Government blocks BCC schools plan

Load more

Diaspora

‘Underpaid’ Zim farm workers lose R1,6m case

10
By Thupeyo Muleya A South African magistrate has thrown out a bid by 300 Zimbabwean farm workers who sought to recover R1,6 million from a...
Former student leader Paul Chimhosva dies in South Africa

Former student leader Paul Chimhosva dies in South Africa

Charles Mhlauri cheats death

Emergency services speak with the family, following the death.

Three-year-old Zim girl dies after two hours in locked car in...

Load more

International

Girlfriend stabbed lover because he ate all her chips

1
By Tanveer Mann | Metro | A woman stabbed her lover with a knife following a meal with friends because he ate all her chips.  Dianne Margaret...

Ghana’s president plagiarized Clinton and George W. Bush word for word...

ANC an imploding party, says Malema

Ivory Coast unrest: Calm reported after two-day mutiny

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Nehanda Radio: All Rights Reserved