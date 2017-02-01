Politics
‘Zanu PF bigwigs loot leftovers’
By Blessings Mashaya Masvingo Zanu PF bigwigs allegedly looted leftovers from the party’s annual conference held in the south-eastern city in December last year, a...
Opinion
Mukupe a witless idiot
By Robson Chere And it comes without saying that the empty vessels shout out the most and the most clueless give counsel. Wait this is just...
Business
NetOne regularises licence fees
By Ndakaziva Majaka Zimbabwe's second largest mobile telecommunications company, NetOne, says it is working on strategies to complete its $137 million licence fee within the...
Showbiz
Miss Tourism, designers bury hatchet
By Sharon Muguwu Miss Tourism Zimbabwe and fashion designers who made dresses for the 2016 edition of the pageant have buried the hatchet following a...
Sports
Bolt resigned to losing gold, but not holding grudges
Usain Bolt says he is resigned to the fact that he's lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals, but isn't holding any grudges...
Local
Borrowdale floods saga takes new twist
By Helen Kadirire The Borrowdale flooding case has taken a new twist, with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) saying the privately-owned dam that led to...
Diaspora
Zim woman found stabbed to death in Lidl UK car park...
A husband has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife after she was found stabbed to death in a Lidl supermarket car park.
International
African Union backs mass withdrawal from ICC
The African Union has called for the mass withdrawal of member states from the International Criminal Court (ICC). However, the resolution is non-binding, with Nigeria...