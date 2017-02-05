Politics
Detained #ThisFlag pastor Evan Mawarire: ‘I’m being treated well’
Detained Zimbabwe protest pastor Evan Mawarire says he's being well treated in the maximum security prison in Harare where he's being held - but...
Opinion
Mphoko makes a fool of himself on national television
By Luke Tamborinyoka Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday embarrassed himself on national television when he alleged, with a straight face, that popular political leader Morgan...
Business
Minister in ‘racial jibe’, says blacks don’t want to pay taxes
Zimbabwean Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has reportedly accused black businesses of refusing to pay taxes and yet "expect government to provide them with public...
Showbiz
Gonyeti basks in Nama nomination
Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya says being the first woman to be nominated for the Outstanding Comedian category by the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) is a massive endorsement of her talent.
Sports
Let’s get ready for life after Pasuwa
Chances are history will fail to acknowledge Callisto Pasuwa as the Warriors coach who somehow managed to work twice as much for half as much without much fuss.
Local
Govt commissions Magaya’s mountain
By Vasco Chaya Tourism minister Walter Mzembi said government expects the newly-commissioned Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries’ Prayer Mountain to draw thousands of tourists and...
Diaspora
Zim man in court accused of killing wife in UK supermarket...
A Zimbabwean man appeared in court on Thursday accused of murdering his wife, after her body was found in a car outside a supermarket...
International
US appeals court denies Donald Trump’s request to reinstate travel ban
The US federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's request to reinstate a travel ban blocked by a federal judge on Friday.