Sunday, January 1, 2017

Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku ( red gown) swears in Robert Mugabe as the President of Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in 2013

Zanu PF fights over new Chief Justice

1
The ruling Zanu PF is deeply divided over proposed constitutional amendments seeking to reinstate President Robert Mugabe’s sole power to unilaterally appoint a new Chief Justice (CJ).
Zimbabwe People First president Joice Mujuru

Mujuru resurrects bond notes Con-Court challenge

Morgan Tsvangirai and Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa says he has no interest in running for president

President Robert Mugabe (Picture by AFP)

Zim cabinet: bunch of losers

Lacoste youths savage Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao

Welcome to Zimbabwe sign

The words we corrupted into Shona

112
By Simba Mazoyo There are so many words we swiftly use in our day to day Shona conversations unaware that they are not even Shona....
Vimbai Tanyanyiwa

I am not a gold digger, as suggested – Vimbai Tanyanyiwa

Linda Masarira

Lessons to be learnt from Linda Masarira’s blunder – Semwayo

#ThisFlag Evan Mawarire made us love our country and flag again

Luke Tamborinyoka

A bond Christmas!

Zimra board chairperson Mrs Willia Bonyongwe

Zimra suspends 8 more managers

20
By Lloyd Gumbo Eight more Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) senior managers have been suspended after a forensic audit implicated them in shady dealings feared to...

Zimra to proceed with lie detectors on workers despite protests

Outside the Econet Wireless headquarters in Harare

‘Mobile data revenue surpasses voice calls’

NetOne board chairman Mr Alex Marufu (centre) addresses a Press briefing in Harare yesterday. He is flanked by board member Mr Shepherd Tsomondo (left) and acting chief executive officer Mr Brian Mutandiro. (Picture by Justin Mutenda)

Army, police fail to pay $1,2m NetOne debt

File picture of construction workers on a break

3 000 lose jobs in 9 months

Killer T

Killer T refuses to go on stage

15
Zimdancehall star Killer T refused to perform at the City Sports Bar in Harare on Thursday after a few fans turned up for his show.
Babes Wodumo

‘Bulawayo fans better off without Babes’

Sniper Storm

Sniper speaks out on leaked audio and paltry payment offer of...

Britney Spears

Britney Spears not dead: Sony says twitter account compromised

Selmor Mtukudzi

Selmor gets plum Joburg gig

Chinese club offered Real Madrid £250m for Cristiano Ronaldo

8
Real Madrid were offered about £250m by an unnamed Chinese club for Cristiano Ronaldo, says his agent Jorge Mendes. Ronaldo would have earned £1.6m a week.

GUMEDE DEPARTS: ‘I take my rest with fond memories of my...

Warriors kit exclusive for Afcon

Warriors kit exclusive for Afcon

Jurgen Homela

Another Homela gem in the making

Zimbabwe national football team "The Warriors" during a training session at the National Sports Stadium in Harare

Warriors lay down demands…. $5 000 per player per game

President Mugabe chats with Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University Chancellor Professor Ezekiel Guti at the official opening of the new institution in Bindura on Friday. — (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)

Ezekiel Guti University holds inaugural graduation ceremony

0
The Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (Zegu) has held its inaugural graduation ceremony where 44 students graduated with various degrees.
Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Picture by NewsDay)

Unlicensed driver nearly crashes into Mnangagwa’s Range Rover

Lightning strike kills mum, two sons

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Emmerson Mnangagwa (now also Vice President) inspects a parade during a graduation ceremony at Ntabazinduna Prisons and Correctional Service Training School in 2014)

Prison officer assaults wife for barring girlfriend from their bedroom on...

Charles Mhlauri cheats death

36
Former Warriors and CAPS United coach Charles Mhlauri cheated death together with his wife and four kids on Tuesday morning when they escaped unharmed...
Emergency services speak with the family, following the death.

Three-year-old Zim girl dies after two hours in locked car in...

File picture of South African police (AP)

Zimbabwean man arrested in SA after missing Limpopo girl found

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba

Zimbabweans join protest against ‘xenophobic’ Johannesburg mayor

The shooter entered the nightclub dressed in a Santa outfit, it has been claimed (Photo: REUTERS)

At least 35 people dead and 40 injured after Turkish nightclub...

1
At least 35 people have been killed after a gunman reportedly dressed as Santa Claus attacked a nightclub in Turkey.
Donald Trump praised Vladimir Putin during the election campaign

Trump praises ‘very smart’ Putin for not expelling US diplomats

Françoise Oliveira reported her husband, Kyriakos Amiridis, missing on 28 December. Photograph: Fabiano Rocha/AP

Brazil policeman ‘killed Greek ambassador’ at wife’s request

US president Barack Obama and Russian president Vladimir Putin

US expels 35 Russian officials, slaps sanctions over hacking

