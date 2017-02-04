Advertisement
Nehanda Radio - Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio
18 C
Harare
Saturday, February 4, 2017

Trending

Load more
Advertisement

Politics

President Robert Mugabe marked his 92nd birthday with a lavish party and a huge cake in a drought-stricken area of Zimbabwe on Saturday

Calls to boycott Mugabe bash

4
By Jeffrey Muvundusi MDC vice president, Thokozani Khupe, has joined the loudening chorus by opposition and civil society groups who are calling for a boycott...
President Robert Mugabe seen here with Zanu PF youth league leader Kudzanai Chipanga

‘Mugabe must be replaced by a Mugabe’ says Zanu PF youth...

Former head of the State Procurement Board Charles Kuwaza

Ex-SPB boss faces arrest

Mugabe succession war takes new twist

MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe

Khupe takes aim at coalition partners

Load more

Opinion

Protests against President Mugabe's government are mounting in Zimbabwe

Mugabe must be forced to go!!!

14
By Benjamin Molife The pictures that you see on Whatsapp, Facebook and other social networking media about Zimbabwe makes one shed a tear. Recently our...
Zimbabwe's players were in high spirits after the underdogs took the lead in Franceville

For once the warriors gave us hope, there is always next...

President Robert Mugabe (Picture by (TSVANGIRAYI MUKWAZHI/AP)

Letter from America: Can Zimbabwe be great again?

Leadership is about embracing change

There is hope for Zimbabwe

Load more

Business

Minister without Finance: Patrick Chinamasa

Minister in ‘racial jibe’, says blacks don’t want to pay taxes

36
Zimbabwean Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has reportedly accused black businesses of refusing to pay taxes and yet "expect government to provide them with public...
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra)

Zimra smiles to the bank: Surpasses

Hwange Colliery

Hwange Colliery cuts labour force by 60 percent

Govt rules out rand adoption

PSMAS suspends five executives

Load more

Showbiz

Beyonce shares more insanely sweet pictures of her baby bump, this...

0
By Elizabeth Adetula | Metro | Beyonce has posted some more pictures of her baby bump and they’re pretty damn cool. Queen Bey doesn’t do things...
Jah Prayzah and Winky D

Jah Prayzah, Winky D to fight for Nama honours again

Drake offers gig refund after rapper’s O2 fall

Beyonce’s post becomes most liked picture on Instagram

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Ashley Morgen

$20 000 plus a car for Miss Tourism

Load more

Sports

Who is most to blame for Manchester United’s wastefulness in front...

0
By Simon Rice | Metro | Manchester United’s wastefulness in front of goal has been brought into focus yet again this week after their 0-0...

Thibaut Courtois v Petr Cech: The stats that reveal Chelsea made...

Cameroon beat Ghana to reach #AFCON2017 final

Flamboyant businessman Phillip Chiyangwa

Chiyangwa backs Fifa boss

Tiger Woods struggles in Dubai

Load more

Follow us on Social Media

321,400FansLike
16,376FollowersFollow
659FollowersFollow
64,905FollowersFollow
5,485SubscribersSubscribe

Latest

Load more

Local

Death row inmates’ fate hangs in balance

0
By Tendai Kamhungira Death row inmates will have to wait longer before knowing their fate after the Constitutional Court (Con-Court) on Wednesday struck off the...
Political figures such as Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of Parliament, are also residents of the suburb.

Parly speaker’s son faces jail

Nesbitt Castle shuts down

Wife’s lover batters hotel manager

Load more

Diaspora

Norbert Chikerema seen here with wife Nyasha Kahari

Zim man in court accused of killing wife in UK supermarket...

24
A Zimbabwean man appeared in court on Thursday accused of murdering his wife, after her body was found in a car outside a supermarket...

Zim woman found stabbed to death in Lidl UK car park...

President Robert Mugabe

You’ll be OK, Mugabe govt tells SA-based Zimbabweans amid xenophobia fears

Zimbabwean student swept out to sea

Load more

International

Police officer Elizabeth Rooney felt the comments were "misogynistic and unpresidential"

I’ll dress like a woman when you act like a president,...

0
According to a former Trump campaign worker, quoted in a news report by Axios, the president wants the men who work for him to wear ties and the women to dress "appropriately".
Jose Eduardo dos Santos

Angola’s president to step down after 37 years, deputy to take...

Zuma would have a sex change for a third term –...

Former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh. (John Marshall Mantel/Associated Press) RIGHT: Teodoro Obiang Nguema, president of Equatorial Guinea. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

The real dictators of Potomac, Maryland

Load more
© Nehanda Radio: All Rights Reserved