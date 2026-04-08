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Donald Trump threatens CNN after report on Iran’s “victory” claim after ceasefire

CNN reported, citing Iranian state media and officials, that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it had forced the US to accept elements of a proposed 10-point plan.

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U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to reporters on the Strait of Hormuz, Iran, the death of Chuck Norris and news of the day while accompanied by United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio prior to departing on the South Lawn — Photo by thenews2.com via DepositPhotos.com

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Staff Reporter

US President Donald Trump has threatened action against CNN after the broadcaster reported that Iran described recent developments as a “great victory” over the United States.

The dispute follows a shift in US policy shortly before a deadline set by Mr Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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The president had warned of severe consequences if Tehran failed to comply, but the White House later said both sides had agreed to begin negotiations and suspend hostilities for two weeks.

CNN reported, citing Iranian state media and officials, that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it had forced the US to accept elements of a proposed 10-point plan.

Mr Trump rejected the claim, calling the report “fraudulent” and accusing the network of publishing false information. He demanded the story be withdrawn and suggested authorities could investigate.

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The head of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, also criticised CNN, saying the report required accountability, though cable networks are not regulated by the FCC in the same way as broadcasters.

CNN defended its journalism, stating the information came from known Iranian sources and was carried by multiple state media outlets.

Other organisations, including The New York Times, reported similar claims from Iran, though they noted differences between Tehran’s interpretation and Washington’s position. Iranian statements indicated the US had agreed only to use the plan as a basis for negotiations.

The row highlights wider tensions between the Trump administration and sections of the US media, as officials insisted the ceasefire talks represented a victory for Washington, while commentators and broadcasters offered differing interpretations of the outcome.

Debate over who gained the upper hand continued across US networks, with some suggesting Mr Trump had backed down, while others argued Iran had made concessions.

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