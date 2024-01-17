Mliswa slams “flimsy donation” to Mnangagwa by “wealthy” wholesalers

Outspoken former MP for Norton, Temba Mliswa has slammed Gain Cash and Carry and N Richards Group for what he slammed as a “flimsy donation” of maize meal to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House on Wednesday.

Mnangagwa resumed duty from his annual leave and one of his first acts was to receive a donation of 30 tons of maize meal from the two leading local wholesalers for distribution to vulnerable members of society.

Mliswa however was not impressed and made his feelings known on X (formerly Twitter).

“This is a joke honestly. How can you drag the Head of State to receive such a flimsy donation?

“Surely N Richards and Gain Cash & Carry should pull greater weight if they want to donate. How much money do they make per year? We need to be careful and not abuse the President and his office,” Mliswa wrote.

Leonet Mavura, the human resources director at Gain Cash and Carry, said the donation was part of the wholesaler’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of giving back to the community.

“We have come as part of our corporate social initiatives that we ordinarily do in our different setups to give a donation to His Excellency worth 30 tons. Our drive in doing this initiative is we hope they will be given to the underprivileged people in our society.

“As corporates, we would like to show that we are corporate citizens, we care for the people and we want to assist. It’s not just about us making money from our customers,” she said.

Archie Dongo, the director at N Richards, said the wholesaler saw it prudent to give to President Mnangagwa for distribution to needy communities.

“We know the President has people and organizations knocking on his door and we have come with our contribution to give him to assist those who are needy.

“It’s something we would like to do more often as we grow our businesses, as our businesses prosper, we will always be looking out for those who are underprivileged.”

Mnangagwa was again in the country during his traditional one-month long annual leave which began in mid-December last year and ended on Tuesday.

Unlike his predecessor, the late President Robert Mugabe who always spent his annual leave abroad, Mnangagwa is said to be apprehensive about leaving his deputy, a former army general, in charge of the country while he is abroad.