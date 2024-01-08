Miracle at Redwing Mine: All 15 miners trapped underground rescued

PENHALONGA – All 15 miners who were trapped underground following the collapse of a shaft at a mine owned by controversial gold dealer and now Zanu PF’s Mabvuku-Tafara MP Pedzai Scott Sakupwanya have been rescued three days after the incident.

Operations at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga (50 km from Mutare) were suspended in January 2023 due to safety concerns and the issuance of a non-compliance notice by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA).

According to James Mupfumi, the director of the Centre for Research and Development, a shaft gave way trapping several gold miners underground on Thursday in the morning.

Hundreds of people in Penhalonga are said to have flocked to the site to help with rescue operations.

In May last year, Nehanda Radio reported how Sakupwanya conducted a ritual ceremony to cleanse the mine as his company, Better Brands was set to resume operations.

According to reports at the time, the rituals were done ostensibly to appease the spirits of several artisanal miners who perished at the mine.

The mine was formerly owned by Metallon Gold before the take over by Sakupwanya’s Better Brands company.