UK charity group donates two fire tenders, equipment to Mutare City

By Martin Muleya | Chipinge Times |

MUTARE – United Kingdom (UK) based Operation Florian has donated two fire tenders, tools and equipment to Mutare City Council.

Operation Florian works to promote the protection of life amongst communities in need worldwide and since 1995 they have donated vehicles, equipment, supplies and expertise all over the globe.

The fire tenders were delivered to the local authority on Wednesday.

Acting Town Clerk, Blessing Chafesuka, and senior managers received the consignment. The fire tenders have water carrying capacity of 1800 litres each.

Chafesuka told Chipinge Times that the donation brings the city’s fire tender fleet to eight. He added that the city is now able to adequately respond to any emergencies.

He also added that they are now working towards decentralizing fire stations to high density suburbs where fires usually break out.

“We sourced these two fire tenders from a UK based charity organisation and today we are celebrating their arrival.

“We received three new fire tenders from Belarus on top of three old fire tenders that the city had. We now have eight fire tenders which are more than enough to service the entire city,” said Chafesuka.

Council spokesperson Spren Mutiwi said they are also working towards acquiring a ladder that can reach the tallest buildings around the city.

“We are now working on the procurement of a fire ladder to handle fires in high rise buildings.

“Our thrust is to ensure that every bit and facet that feeds to service delivery is given prominence through recapitalisation and we are very grateful that the local authority is making a positive impact,” he said.