Londie London allegedly assaults female journalist, “steals” her phone

South African reality TV star Londie London might find herself in the crosshairs of law enforcement officers after she, alongside her boyfriend, Sphamandla Mabonga, allegedly assaulted a female journalist and took her phone.

The assault reportedly took place at popular Soweto nightclub Konka on Tuesday, with the journalist subsequently opening a case of assault and theft against the pair at Centurion Police Station.

The two were reportedly angered by stories the journalist wrote for South African celebrity gossip blog, Buzzy Bee.

“I discovered most of the things about her including a car being taken away [by the father of her children], “ the journalist who spoke to Sunday World anonymously said.

“Then she gets in a relationship [with Mabonga]. When he buys her cars, we reported all of that,” said the journalist.

“In July, I received a threatening call from what I assumed was them [the couple]. I told them that I don’t know them and I ignored them, but then I decided to withdraw from writing about them because they were not worth it.

“For me, it was free PR [public relations] for them anyway. Then in November Mabonga called and said he broke up with Londie [and that] I must write a story because he trusts me.

“He said sorry for what had happened previously, [saying that was] because he was in love and wanted to impress Londie.”

The journalist revealed that after a heated exchange, Mabonga had punched her in the face.

“They had closed so we were all going out [of the nightclub]. I saw him and I said ‘hi, it’s me, let’s talk’. His bodyguards tried to apprehend me but he told them to let go of me.

“I told him that I just wanted us to talk. He said Londie was also there, so I saw her and I said ‘let’s all talk then’.

“She started swearing at me … I said ‘I am not here to fight, we can just clear out our issues’. Then he also started swearing. When Londie starts boiling, he does too.

“They were with some lady, and I was holding my phone. He grabbed the phone from my hand and said I was recording them.”

The journalist said she had not received support from security at the joint.

“He punched me on my lips. They all got in their cars and left. I stood in front of their car and told security to give back my phone. Their security pushed me and allowed them to go.”