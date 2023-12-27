‘She’s done mourning?’ – video of Nadia Nakai twerking raises eyebrows

A raunchy video of rapper Nadia Nakai, who was romantically involved with fellow wordsmith AKA has sparked debate online, with some social media users questioning whether she was still in mourning over the man she once proclaimed as the love of her life.

AKA was shot and killed alongside longtime friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane on February 10 outside a Durban restaurant.

Since then, Nakai has seemingly moved closer to the slain rapper’s family during her time of mourning, including forging a close relationship with his daughter Kairo.

However, a video of Nakai twerking for Nigerian fashion designer Swanky Jerry has led to questions about whether she was still as saddened by the rapper’s passing as she has proclaimed on various platforms.

In the video, Nakai can be seen gyrating in front of the Nigerian fashionista.

“She’s done mourning?” one used quizzed on Z while another posted: “Aka moved very fast from his fiancé’s death; why can’t she move fast from a boyfriend?”

I’m October, Nakai revealed that she had given up on love after the death of AKA.

“Unfortunately, I’ve kissed multiple frogs, and then I got my Prince [AKA], and then things changed. So, I don’t see myself trying again. I don’t see it happening. But I don’t want to close the doors because I’d like to be open because maybe God still has a plan for me, I’m hoping.

“But I think God knows my heart because I have these battles where [I’m like], ‘I don’t want it!’ Then, I’m like, ‘God, please. I don’t want to be alone.’

“But, like, also, ‘No, screw this.” Then, ‘God, please, I just want to be able to have kids.’ You know, there’s kind of that battle,” she said.