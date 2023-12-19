Former Australian Idol sensation Tarisai Vushe on new song ‘Addicted’ and finding hope in Christ

Most Zimbabweans were first introduced to Tarisai Vushe when she was blazing a trail on Australian Idol in 2007, a competition in which she eventually came fifth.

Since then, the multitalented Vushe has found herself on the cast of the acclaimed Lion King and launched a single in front of a daunting 50 000 strong crowd in Sydney.

In between all of that, Vushe found God, something that has shaped her music and career.

“I believe that am versatile,” she told Sunday Life in an interview. “Although I am a music theatre performer. When it comes to genre I would say I am a Christian artiste. I converted years ago and it was a hard decision to make.”

2023 was a quiet year for Vushe, who is also thespian, having worked with the likes of Danai Gurira.

However, as the year comes to an end, Vushe is back, releasing the song Addicted featuring Onyekachi Abraham.

On this track she encourages those struggling with addiction to surrender their lives and trust in God.

In fact, the song brings the best of both worlds, as Vushe uses her experience working in the mental health sector and her religious devotion to pinpoint and sing about hope.

“Working in the mental health sector I have encountered a lot of people that struggle with addictions,” she told Nehanda Radio in an interview.

“The song was written to encourage those that struggle with addictions to hold onto hope and Christ in order to overcome it. I’ve seen a few ending their lives because it’s overwhelming on them but as long as one is still breathing there is hope and no need to turn to make that grave decision,” she said.

Making the song, Vushe said, had been a scary proposition, as she explored new ground. The song had already got good feedback from live audiences.

“The song is a bit of a different sound compared to what I normally sing so it’s all about exploring. It was a bit scary too as got through some new learning curves there as well. I sampled it out on my tour and people love the song which is great,” she said.

Vushe said she had released music late because of the extensive touring she did this year. After Addicted, Vushe will release another song.

“This year I was travelling so I delayed a lot. Being on the road was something else. This year I toured a lot including UK twice and India hence the delay of my two releases,” she said.