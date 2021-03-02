Tarisai Vushe back with a “Mighty God”

By Staff Reporter

It’s almost 14 years since Zimbabwe-born female singer Tarisai Vushe took Australian Idol (2007) by storm and eventually finishing fifth in the singing competition. Now a gospel music minister, Vushe has a new single titled “Mighty God” whose video she released on Friday.

Pressure is nothing new to her. In April 2010 she launched her debut single ‘Head Over Heels’ before 50,000 people in Sydney. She followed this up by landing a role in the Disney Musical “The Lion King” and was given three roles covering Shenzi, Rafiki and also being part of the ensemble.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nehanda Radio on Tuesday, Vushe said; “When I recorded the song I didn’t even know how it was gonna turn out. A song recorded during the covid19 pandemic. It was one of the longest projects with the biggest team that I have ever worked with.”

Last month in an interview with the state owned H Metro newspaper she indicated a shift in focus saying “I feel that I haven’t given my own people the opportunity to listen to what I do. I feel that now is the time and the season has changed. There is a season for everything,” she said.

“My focus has not been much on Zimbabwe. The reason is because of the theatrical background that I have which is different genre all together. I am very grateful for the support I receive from different parts of the world like Asia, Canada, Sweden, Zambia etc.

“I have had a chance to work with Audius Mtawarira since I was 16 years of age and I am always calling if I need any advice. Lionel Richie, Lebo M and some renowned Australian Artists.

“After the pandemic, I want to work with my cousin Danai Gurira. She is a great playwright and actress, something I am about to venture into with my first playwright coming up soon;” said Vushe.