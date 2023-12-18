Five Mutare land barons arrested for selling stands set aside for schools

MUTARE – Five suspected land barons in Mutare, mostly Zanu PF members, were arrested and have since appeared in court charged with illegally parcelling out residential stands on land that was set aside for schools and colleges.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the arrest of Binali Yard (48), Webster Mudzimwa (39), Tawanda Ndawe (42), Trust Matima (39) and Brian Marange (59).

“This (operation) is in line with the recent press release on illegal settlements on agricultural land by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr. Anxious Masuka, and in conjunction with the Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ministers, Provincial Coordinators and Ministry of Local Government and Public Works responsible for urban and local authorities,” Nyathi said.

All five land barons were not asked to plead when they appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Tendai Mahwe, who remanded them in custody for their bail ruling.

The complainant in the matter is the Mutare City Council represented by its principal security officer, Mr Tricos Zezai while the accused are represented by Mr Chris Ndlovu of Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners.

Many will remember Binali Yard from 2015. He was the losing candidate in the Zanu PF primary elections held just before the June 10 by-elections.

Back then he was arrested after he allegedly sent abusive text messages via Whatsapp to the MP for Dangamvura-Chikanga, Esau Mupfumi.

Meanwhile the police have urged the public to “come forward and report illegal acts by land barons to enable the law to take its course”.

Anyone with information should contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest police station.