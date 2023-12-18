Ntsiki Mazwai in trouble again… former manager threatens lawsuit

After paying DJ Fresh R200 000 in legal fees for making defamatory claims against him, Ntsiki Mazwai might be in trouble again, with her former manager Vusi Leeuw seemingly intent on hauling her to court on similar allegations.

On 12 December this year, Mazwai claimed on X that Leeuw had manipulated her into joining his newly formed record label, only to later pawn off her music to another record label. Through his actions, Leeuw had basically ruined her career, the outspoken Mazwai said.

Leeuw, through his lawyers, is now demanding an apology to be delivered within 48 hours. He also wants her to delete the offensive posts.

The letter from Leeuw’s lawyers states that Ntsiki said, “He cheated you out of a large percentage of your earnings by pocketing more than 75% of the proceeds generated by your music sales while paying you a pittance for same.

“That he absconded from his rental office leaving behind copies of your album while further implying that he breached the terms of his contractual obligations to you. 3.5.”

Mazwai’s posts that day, argue Leeuw’s lawyers, were meant to throw dirt on their client’s name.

“You also tagged the Minister of Sports, arts and Culture of South Africa in the false allegations brought before our client and it is unclear whether this was a further attempt to establish some credibility and/or to bring your allegations before a wider audience.

“These allegations are false, malicious, and defamatory. They diminish the long-standing reputation of our client, in the entertainment industry, which he has worked tirelessly to establish in a period spanning well over twenty years,” the letter read.

Leeuw denies all allegations levelled against him by Mazwai.

“The vexatious intent of your actions was further solidified by your dissemination of a video on your Youtube platform “Moya” where you allege our client exploited you to over eleven thousand subscribers and other members of the public which may have viewed same.

“Our client vehemently denies all the allegations you have brought forward against him and will readily defend his name, business practice, and reputation,” the lawyers wrote.